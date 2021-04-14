Yediyurappa refuses to comment on Satish Jarkiholi's statement

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa refused to comment on statement made by KPCC Working President and Congress candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency by-election, Satish Jarkiholi, that CM had been campaigning in the region fearing the defeat of BJP candidate Mangala Angadi.

Yediyurappa told reporters here on Wednesday that he has been campaigning for BJP candidate Mangala Angadi as the chief minister and she was poised to win. "I shall not comment on statements made by opposition candidate," he said.

Also read: CM B S Yediyurappa campaigning in Belgaum due to fear of losing: Satish Jarkiholi

He said he would campaign for by-election for two days.

Regarding implementation of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he said if people do not want strict lockdown they should follow safety guidelines and wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Meeting with all parties has been scheduled on April 18 in Bengaluru and decision on more strict measures to prevent spread of the pandemic will be discussed. As of now, night curfew has been enforced in eight cities and if needed, more will be added to the list, Yediyurappa said.