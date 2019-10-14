Yediyurappa to campaign in Maharashtra

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will campaign in the poll-bound Maharashtra where he is slated to address rallies organised by the party. Maharashtra goes to polls on October 21.

According to the chief minister’s office, Yediyurappa will leave for Maharashtra on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to address public meetings at Sangli, Solapur, Akkalkot, Chakur and

Latur. He will return to

Karnataka by visiting the Dattatreya temple in Ganagapur in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Sources said Yediyurappa has been roped in to woo Kannadigas and Lingayats in Maharashtra. Also, the BJP has deployed Deputy Chief Ministers Laxman Savadi, also a Lingayat, and C N Ashwath Narayan for the party’s campaign in the neighbouring state.