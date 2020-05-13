Yettinahole will be done by March 2021 says Jarkiholi

Yettinahole project will be expedited, finished in time: Minister

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 13 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 20:04 ist
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi inspects the Yettinahole project work near Chelur in Tumakuru district on Wednesday. DH Photo.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi assured that the mega aqueduct work undertaken as part of the Yettinahole comprehensive drinking water project would be expedited and completed within the deadline. He spoke after reviewing the works at Tholachanahalli near Chelur on Wednesday.  

He directed department officials and contractors to complete the works on the gravity canal from the 199.620 km mark to the 210.090 km mark. "The Covid-19 lockdown should not be used as a pretext to slow down the works," he added.  

He said that Rs 100 crore had been set aside to pay compensations to landowners who lose their land during the implementation of the project. He pointed out that the project had hit a stumbling block near Sakleshpur and would be completed by March 2021. "There is no dearth of funds for water resources management in the state. The chief minister is prepared to allocate more funds if necessary," he remarked. 

He mentioned that the Yettinahole project was conceived with the intention of providing drinking water to arid zones in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yettinahole
Ramesh Jarkiholi

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 