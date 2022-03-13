A cocktail of vitamins

Are you looking for relief from a hangover, want a better complexion, are trying to lose weight, alleviate chronic pain, detox your body, or increase your fitness performance? An intravenous (IV) drip therapy promises all of these through an infusion of various vitamins and minerals. Having gained popularity with A-list celebrities — from Rihanna to Adele — there are positive anecdotal claims of relief and rejuvenation but there’s no hard evidence to support these claims. So is this wellness fad the great panacea that we have been waiting for in these Covid-induced stressful times?

Traditionally, people who aren’t able to eat enough food, or who have an illness that interferes with nutrient absorption would be good candidates for IV vitamin therapy, says Dr Shabir, a general physician with Ozone Therapy, a wellness therapy clinic. He is of the opinion that vitamin drips work best for those who have non-healing wounds, have undergone chemotherapy or have sustained injuries. Other uses for IV vitamin drips include correcting dehydration after extreme exercise or alcohol intake, boosting the immune system, and increasing energy levels.

Absorbs well

Immunity was the buzzword when the Covid-19 pandemic hit us. Everyone was in on the latest trend to boost their immunity with vitamins to shield themselves from any sort of illness. Now, instead of just popping vitamin pills, you can directly inject the vitamins into your veins to ensure 100 per cent absorption. The IV method of consuming vitamins hastens the process of strengthening our immunity as with pills, it takes longer to see results.

When a person undergoes an IV vitamin treatment, they’re receiving a liquid mixture of vitamins and minerals through a small tube inserted into a vein. This allows the nutrients to be absorbed quickly and directly into the bloodstream, a method that produces higher levels of the vitamins and minerals in your body than if you got them from food or supplements. This is because several factors affect our body’s ability to absorb nutrients in the stomach. Factors include age, metabolism, health status, genetics, interactions with other products we consume, and the physical and chemical makeup of the nutritional supplement or food. Higher levels of the vitamins and minerals in the bloodstream lead to greater uptake into cells, which theoretically will use the nutrients to maintain health and fight illness.

What are the risks if any? When an IV is inserted, it creates a direct path into our bloodstream and bypasses the body’s first defence mechanism against bacteria — your skin. Although the risk of infection is unlikely, it is important to consult with a licensed medical professional who will perform the therapy to manage this risk and ensure you have a healthy vitamin infusion. There’s also the risk of getting “too much of a good thing” with IV vitamin drips as it is possible to receive too much of a specific vitamin or mineral, which can increase the risk of adverse effects. For example, people with kidney disease cannot remove certain electrolytes and minerals from the body very quickly. Adding too much potassium too quickly could potentially lead to a heart attack.

People with certain heart or blood pressure conditions can also be at risk of fluid overload from the infusion. In general, excessive levels of vitamins and minerals can be hard on the organs and should be avoided. Dr Shabir adds that overdosing can lead to toxicity but since most centres have doctors administering the drips, the condition is monitored well to avoid any adversities.

A stop-gap arrangement?

Sheela Krishnaswamy, a nutrition and wellness consultant, strongly believes that IV fluids therapy work best for hospitalised patients, especially in those who are in need of nutrition but cannot take food orally. In most post-surgical cases and patients with gut-related problems, IV fluids are the answer in the initial phase of recovery. Once the patients are able to tolerate foods orally, then IV fluids are gradually discontinued. However, if the IV fluids are used only to satisfy some whims and fancies as a result of a fad, then it remains just a fad. Why would anyone want to take fluids and nutrients through a tube when their gut is perfectly healthy,” she asks.

Sheela affirms that IV fluids do not satisfy all the nutrient needs of a person. It’s used only as a stop-gap arrangement for patients who need it. Once the patient recovers, he/she is put back on oral fluids or solids. Moreover, not using the gut to its fullest potential via oral intake of a variety of foods, can actually reduce gut health. Dietary diversity is key to good gut health and the overall health of human beings. So ditch the fads and eat sensibly, she suggests. But is there any scientific evidence to support the fact that IV vitamin drips help in burning fat, fighting jet lag, and even getting rid of a hangover?

“A number of studies have been done regarding the effects of individual vitamins and minerals. Each one has a different role and again each vitamin works only in synergy with other vitamins. There are studies on vitamins related to fat burning, alcohol metabolism and hangover, magnesium for menstrual cramps, immune support, glutathione for detoxing the organs, sleep and jet lag,” says Dr Mounica Vadlamudi, an anesthesiologist with Happy Head IV Clinics. Nikitha Yadav Kanjerla, partner and marketing communications director of Happy Head IV Clinics sums up by saying that drips should be taken by those with low absorption rates as it works wonders for them. She adds that moderation is key because it is only a means of supplementation to one’s existing lifestyle and routine.

