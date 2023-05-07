A musical adventure in Liverpool

There’s more to Liverpool than its widely-known obsession with football! This pulsating city on northern England’s Mersey River is home to The Beatles — one of the most influential rock bands in the world — and 4,97,000 inhabitants who take immense pride in the band’s success and popularity. Go beyond the Beatlemania and the city boasts a lengthy roster of music festivals across different genres, talented artists and musicians from varied backgrounds, and eclectic music venues, studios, nightlife spots, and more. Music is deeply woven into Liverpool’s cultural fabric! You often hear Scousers, as the locals fondly call themselves, say, “Music flows like water in our city” and you come to believe it when you deep dive into Liverpool’s flamboyant music scene which, to a great extent, can be credited to its diverse population. Over the years, Africans, Chinese, Irish and other ethnicities came and settled in Liverpool, and imparted the city with a unique spirit, character and rhythm which is also reflected in its musical output — from the award-winning Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra of the 18th Century to the Merseybeat in the 1960s and the post-punk scene of the 70s and 80s. From indie, folk and power ballads to heavy metal to Europop, Liverpool has it all.

Planning a music-centric

trip to Liverpool?

Choose your favourite band, artist or genre of music and plan a trip around a gig to experience the buzz. Get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek by visiting the many music venues, book music tours and spend your evenings at social hangouts which attract music enthusiasts from across the world. After spending three action-packed days in the “World Capital of Pop”, I bring you the top itinerary inclusions from its wealth of attractions designed around music.

Transport yourself to

the days of The Beatles

The Beatles were Liverpool’s four young lads — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — who revolutionised pop music. Whether you’re a fan or not, a self-guided audio tour of The Beatles Story is a must-do. The fascinating permanent exhibit is a journey into the life story of the boys — from humble beginnings to their rise to worldwide fame and break-up. Expect tons of authentic memorabilia, exclusive interviews and photographs as well as impressive replicas of Mathew Street, Abbey Road Studios and The Cavern. The Fab Four taxi tour is another great way to explore the roots of The Beatles and visit the homes, parks and streets that inspired the band. Visit Penny Lane, a Street that was recalled by McCartney from his upbringing in the city and Strawberry Field — the iconic site immortalised by John Lennon in The Beatles’ hit Strawberry Fields Forever. Visit John Lennon’s bedroom and Woolton Village where John met Paul. Tour the industrial-chic venues, studios and workshops Liverpool’s city centre and suburbs are full of extraordinary, creative spaces that have sprung up in abandoned warehouses. Invisible Wind Factory on Regent Road is an old wind turbine factory converted into an artistic hub with studios, workshops, a garden space, a kitchen and venues dedicated to hosting exciting events like gigs, club nights, sports screenings and more. In their cavernous workshop watch the team members in action — from building sets for shows to designing creatives for events. Get your fill of active fun and entertainment at their other-worldly roller disco which includes a permanent wooden floor where you can skate to music. Skating gear is available for hire.

Fancy a bite?

There is street food and bar service as well as an outdoor cafe. Camp and Furnace is another industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Baltic Triangle and hosts live music, DJ-led club nights, cinema screenings, food festivals, live exhibitions and

installations. Visit the no-frills, rustic venue during the day for a behind-the-scenes experience or in the evening to see it take a completely different avatar with a live performance.

Tackle Liverpool’s buzzing

nightlife like a local

Liverpool knows how to throw a party! To top it all, you have warm, friendly Scousers who live on the edge and won’t leave a single opportunity to have a good time. Walk the city streets once the sun goes down and you see old-time cocktail

parlours and labyrinthine pubs and bars packed with people dancing and singing their hearts out. While the city centre and its quarters are popular for their late-night scene, the neighbouring boroughs of Crosby, Formby, Southport and New Brighton are also home to some quirky nightclubs. If there’s a place you can’t afford to miss, it is the legendary Cavern Club on Mathew Street. Surviving and thriving for over 60 years, the cosy, brick-vaulted cellar is full of 1960s memorabilia and an exceptional vibe. After all, The Beatles performed here nearly 300 times! Another bar with the Beatles connection is The Grapes. From karaoke to live music, its entertainment schedule is quite packed and assorted. The characterful pub also has its very own vinyl jukebox. The outdoor seating area allows you to enjoy a drink with some fresh air. Housed in a traditional Victorian building, White Star is one of the longest-running pubs where you can drink alongside locals who are happy to share their memories of the Fab Four.

Fancy a pint in a

former prison cell?

Housed in Grade II listed police lock-up for petty offenders back in the mid-19th Century, Bridewell is a historic pub stone’s throw from Liverpool One and The Royal Albert Dock. The pub inventively uses cells as cosy seating areas! A plaque at Bridewell remembers a story about writer Charles Dickens who was

sworn in here for one night as a special constable whilst researching for The Uncommercial Traveller.

Don’t miss out

A one-of-a-kind interactive museum, British Music Experience is a real treat for die-hard rock and pop fans. The museum charts the history of British pop from 1945 to the present day. Designer stage outfits, mementoes, images, and footage of legendary artistes and bands like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oasis, The Spice Girls, Freddie Mercury, Dusty Springfield and Adele bring alive countless memories. At their interactive studio, learn to play guitar, drums or keyboards or attempt some iconic dance moves of the yesteryears. Film yourself with the handy phone holder as you show off your dance skills.

Eurovision 2023

This year, Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine with semi-finals on May 9 and 11 and the finale on May 13. Alongside the main events, EuroFest, the cultural festival for Eurovision, will run till May 14.