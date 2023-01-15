Cheers to tea-o-holics!

A swig of scrumptiousness, a mouthful of unadulterated delight... to us Indians, chai is not just a beverage but a part of our ethos; it dwells in the depths of our cultural fabric and knows no snags, geographical or otherwise. Experts inform that teas inherit aspects of their surroundings subtly into their flavours and aroma.

Masala chai is consumed and appreciated across the globe. “But due to the change in lifestyles, people are now shifting from chai to green tea especially matcha which is rich in antioxidants. Tea culture has undergone an evolution.

It’s available in coffee chains, supermarkets, is a part of fine dining and also on e-commerce platforms,” observes Kavita Mathur, a tea guru and co-founder of Tea Trails.

Cheers to good health

Consumption of green tea has risen for its immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory qualities, and also as a great calorie burner. Minty, turmeric spiced, or chamomile, the brew captivates either with strong or soothing notes.

If you happen to fit into the privileged and exclusive hi-tea club, there’s absolutely no way you haven’t come upon the sublime and exquisite ‘white tea’ with its immense health benefits.

Artisanal teas

Artisanal teas are handcrafted gourmet teas made by expert artisans. Like wine, the origin and harvest season of teas speak for themselves. “The sourcing truly defines an artisanal tea. These teas are limited edition, available in small batches and are seasonal,” says Kavita.

The quality is unmatched as they are single-origin and pure-leaf teas. “Handcrafted teas are some of the most revered teas as every aspect of processing is supervised by experts in the field to bring out the best of flavours and aromas,” explains Rajeev Baid the CEO & MD of Chai Chun.

Tisane

Tisanes, also known as botanicals, are a deviation from classic tea. Devoid of tea leaves, tisanes are liquids seeped with herbs, spices, flowers, roots, and other fragrant ingredients. These are considered to be health elixirs. According to Rajeev, “The blends that consist of tea and other ingredients such as dried flower petals, herbs, and spices, often termed as herbal or floral teas, taste different according to what they contain.”

They are appreciated for their lighter and tastier profile. “Chamomile, apple tea and hibiscus or blue teas are fairly common today. These can be prepared by pouring boiling water over the blend and without milk and sugar,” suggests Kavita.

New age avatars

Tea has evolved into a fine gourmet experience. Moksha Lounge at The Leela Gandhinagar puts forth 26 varieties of chai and sets up an experience of Tea Charlie with a tapas menu. Tea cocktails are not far behind either. Mumbai’s Typhoon shelter has come up with Drunken Rose — a potent brew of dried rose macerate in vodka, sweet vermouth and Umeshu — a green tea-flavoured liqueur.

Chai golgappas promise to stir up a flavoursome storm in your mouth. Matcha and Sencha have made their way into ice creams, cakes, macaroons and other desserts. The Westin Powai offers tea popsicles introducing kids to the taste of tea bites. If Dirty Chai Latte, which stands for masala chai with an espresso shot, astounds you, there’s more to come. Add one more espresso shot and you will be sipping Filthy Chai Latte. Go vegan (non-dairy milk) and it is called Dirty Hippie chai Latte!

“Tea is a beverage that binds friends and family together, one which we as individuals and community grew up with and find comfort in. It might evolve more in future but the core element, the tea, will remain the same,” concludes Rajeev.