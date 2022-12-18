Essentially, going back to the roots

Coconut oil, which is used in South Indian homes as a staple oil, had in the past lost out to groundnut and sunflower oils but thanks to its efficacy, it is now regaining its position as an ideal cooking medium among many Indian households. Its current popularity can be attributed to the awareness of its multi-purpose utility not only as a cooking agent but even outside the kitchen counters.

Refined vs unrefined

Unrefined coconut oil, also known as extra-virgin coconut oil, is the outcome of oil extraction from fresh coconut flesh. Expeller-pressed or cold-pressed are the two methods used to get unrefined oil. The former uses steam or heat to extract the oil from the flesh while the latter steers clear of using heat. It is considered to retain more nutrients. It is a vegan-friendly backup for butter and both (refined and unrefined) are good for baking purposes. The coconutty flavour enhances the taste of recipes like avial. Its high smoking point makes it ideal for frying.

Boosts metabolism

“Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily absorbed by the body. It optimises energy levels and brain cell health. Including even one tablespoon of cold-pressed coconut oil in your meals improves the body’s metabolism,” suggests Saloni Jhaveri, the in-house nutritionist of Conscious Food. Good fats help to back healthy cholesterol levels and uphold heart health. The oil’s antibacterial and antioxidant qualities boost the body’s immunity.

Treats wounds & cuts

Did you know about coconut oil’s disinfectant features? Applied after sanitising, it reduces the risk of septicity and protects from deadly bacterial infections. For those suffering from rashes and itches or swelling, the application of this oil in the affected area is a handy solution. It is known to treat skin problems like eczema, psoriasis, foot fungus and hydrates dry scaly skin. Besides, its antiviral, antiparasitic, antioxidant, antifungal, and antibacterial properties are some of the beneficial qualities of the fruit’s tender kernel and coconut water.

For lustrous hair

If our ancestors have been insisting on applying coconut oil to the hair, it is for good reasons — it nourishes the roots and deeply conditions the hair. The tendency of pure, cold-pressed coconut oil can be easily absorbed by the scalp pores. This in turn dispenses proteins and nutrients to the roots of the hair. Mumbai-based dermatologist and aesthetician Dr Bharti Magoo says, “Scalp tends to build up yeast ending up with dandruff. A coconut oil head massage not only lends a glossy look to your locks but also prevents infections and yeast build up.”

Oil pulling

Gandusha kriya or oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic procedure. “Coconut oil does make a great organic substitute for mouthwash as it contains Vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant, and also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties due to the lauric acid and monolaurin,” observes Rejith Daniel, a doctor from an Ayurvedic wellness village in Nashik. Simply swish the oil around in the mouth for five to eight minutes every day to keep away dental plaque, oral inflammations and gum infections.

Carrier oil

Essential oils are in concentrated form and their high potency does not allow them to be applied directly to the skin. To make it effective, it should be diluted with carrier oils.