Pulsating pulses

Lentils have been an essential part of the human diet for centuries. Lentils and pulses are broadly referred to as dals in Hindi. They are an affordable alternative to the more expensive animal-based proteins.

Lentils are a diverse and versatile ingredient found in many different cuisines around the world. From green, black, ochre and yellow lentils and red and red gram lentils and many more, the variety is large and enticing. However, the variety of dals and dal-based dishes that can be cooked with these lentils is mind-boggling.

Lentils are used in a variety of dishes worldwide. They are used in salads, stews and curries. They are used as just lentils or in conjunction with vegetables, meat, herbs etc. Lentils are ground into flour and used to make lentil pasta, bread and other baked goods. Lentils are also combined with ingredients such as breadcrumbs, spices and herbs and formed into patties and burgers. Lentil koftas are made by combining lentils and spices and shaping them into balls or patties that are fried, grilled, or used in curries. Lentils and quinoa are cooked together and mixed with vegetables, nuts and a flavourful dressing to make a healthy and satisfying quinoa bowl. A typical Greek dish made with meat and eggplant, Moussaka can also be layered with lentils instead of meat.

Sprouted foods are extremely nutritious and lentil sprouts are popularly used in salads. A lentil and rice dish in Arab countries is known as Mujadara. A similar dish called Kushari that’s made in Egypt is considered one of the two national dishes. Majorcon chickpea soup, thick with vegetables, is sold in the back streets of Palma. Then we have Swedish Yellow Pea soup.

Lentils are used to prepare an inexpensive and nutritious soup all over Europe and North and South America, sometimes combined with chicken or pork. In Mexico, dishes are made with kidney beans and minced meat. In India, lentils are found in most homes every day as just a simple dal or part of a more elaborate meal. And each region, according to its taste and availability of ingredients, makes dal by adding fish, meat, coconut milk, cream, herbs and a host of aromatic spices.

A simple khichri is a breeze to make and just as enticing are the spicy and tantalising preparations. Hyderabadi cuisine is vibrant and lively, with dal-based dishes like khatti dal, lassan, lal mirch ki dal, or a zestily flavoured mutton Dalcha with drumsticks that will knock your socks off. Cooked with a host of vegetables, soured with tamarind and tempered with spices is the tantalising Telangana sambar.

South Indian food has earned much fame across the globe. Dal-based dishes such as masala dosa, idli sambar, and vada are extremely popular. Some amazing dals from Tamil Nadu include mixed dal rasam, arhar dal with vegetables and a yellow moong dal-based dessert served in temples as paysam. Kootu, a medley of vegetables cooked with lentils is common across communities in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Bisi Bele bath is a well-known and traditional Karnataka dish. It is made with lentils, rice and a host of vegetables, also using tamarind, coconut, spices and ghee. Lentils in Kerala are often used with vegetables such as bitter gourd, fresh coconut, baby onions and drumsticks.

Maharashtrian cuisine includes mild and simple dishes. Kokum, tamarind, jaggery and coconut are essential ingredients when making lentil-based dishes. Then again, Dhansak is one of the best-known Parsi dishes. It consists of several types of lentils and vegetables cooked with or without meat.

Some dal-based desserts include Khajoor ka Halwa, which is made with chana dal and khajoor, and Puranpoli, which is a parantha stuffed with chana dal and jaggery filling. Sindhi dal curry is a dish from Sindh, now in Pakistan. It is made with a host of vegetables and sometimes just with gypsy beans. Sri Lankan Parippu Hodi is a delicious Sri Lankan dish made with masoor dal, spices, coconut shallots, and red chillies.

All of the above speak enormously about the diversity of dals not only in India but across the world. It’s surprising how a simple ingredient can be used in myriad ways to provide immense joy to all those cooking and savouring it.

(The author recently published The book of Dals with Penguin India.)