The genius of gin!

Is the ‘giniverse’ experiencing a revolution? The ‘ginessence’, or the general consensus does seem to be so! Indian brands are coming out with their version of a different kind of gin, and all of this is stemming from younger Indians who aren’t scared of experimenting with their spirits.

Simply being more informed about the flavours and profiles available makes them less concerned about what they are drinking.

Originally thought to be a senior citizen’s drink in the 18th century, how times have changed, with Gen Zs and millennials willing to put a lot more thought into their intoxication sessions.

Goa is the ‘Bev-aissance’, the actual epicentre for alcoholic experiments. Once approved in Goa, your alcohol pretty much has a stamp of approval to go all over India.

The best description of this spike in affinity for gin is the fact that it offers what other drinks don’t, which is a more sophisticated, botanically-infused crafted alcohol that doesn’t end like a good old drunk story.

What’s in a gin?

A novice, uninformed gin enthusiast will probably describe it as a plain old ingredient in a gin and tonic or throw out the name ‘martini’; in there somewhere, but here is the textbook definition: “Juniper berries power the flavours of a certain spirit called gin.” Yes, I made that up, but that’s the best way to describe it, or here’s a better version. Gin is made by infusing botanical flavours into an impartial or even-handed spirit.

Each brand of gin has a unique flavour, but most of them resort to a piny, bitter, refreshing, citrusy, and balanced taste.

Most gins have a pine flavour, but other inspiring botanicals include angelica root, cassia bark, orris root, licorice root, orange peel, etc. Summing it up, juniper is in every gin, but the added botanicals that are infused help some bottles pack a unique punch.

Why do we love it so much?

The sheer versatility that gin offers is quite spectacular. Cocktails are all the talk at parties. Here are a few of my favourites: A classic gin and tonic — a standard bright and zesty drink — the drink is both simple and unique.

Including gin, sweet vermouth, Campari bitters, and a piece of orange, the negroni is one cocktail you will never forget with the balance of sweet and bitter with herbs and licorice root.

Last but not least, Tom Collins, your grown-up lemonade — fruity, bubbly, and cooling — has an out-of-this-world gin twist you can’t miss out on.

The other great reviews of gin as a spirit are that it is cheap, refreshing, low-calorie, customisable, and there are so many ready-to-drink variants that the party population has so much more to choose from. Many bars and pubs also offer time-saving services to customers looking for a light, balanced drink to get their euphoria on, while the wine glass it is served in acts as a lovely vessel that allows the botanical aroma to surf around.

Fermented & distilled

It’s safe to say that gin isn’t a sharp vodka or a smoky whisky; it is a bitter-botanical symphony that feels homegrown and crafted. There is a marketing element to the spirit, with brands presenting a different persona to their customers and offering ethereal mixes and whirls of juniper berries with other expertly distilled ingredients.

The craze is still ascending, and people and organisations haven’t completely jumped on the gin wagon. It isn’t entirely box office, but it is getting its fair share of critical acclaim.

While it has some way to go, the foundation is set for a new alcohol experience to disrupt a market.

(The author is the founder-director of a ready-to-drink gin & tonic brand.)