The microbiome specialists

For Payal Kothari, understanding the 100 trillion microbes inside your gut and their connections to good health comes easy. After all, she is the founder of India’s only holistic health and wellness nutrition school, INUEN, which certifies students to be integrative nutrition health coaches.

“To me, wellness means a balance of mental, physical, and emotional health. Integrative nutrition means a holistic approach towards food, and other aspects of life, including relationships, career, spiritual practice, and exercise — growing parallel in all spheres and creating a happy balance,” says Payal. “Everyone has different priorities at different stages in life, but to be able to strike a healthy chord linking all of these aspects, is essential for holistic living,” she explains.

Her book The Gut, circles the pivotal role of our gut health in leading a happy life. Payal has distilled workable solutions over the years, having successfully grappled with tuberculosis, body shaming, and multiple IVFs in addition to financial upheavals. “Never suppress your emotions, as these affect the gut and emotional wellness, in the long run,” she says, lining her takeaway from her personal challenges. Cut to 2023. In a pandemic-challenged world today when the supply chain stands challenged, means are virtually bare for over fifty per cent of our population, and upscaling food has become a norm, what are the five essentials that she recommends in building upon a sound gut flora?

“My favourite pick: flaxseeds as they reboot the gut lining fast. They come packed with gut microbiota and this helps them multiply. Walnuts have omega-3 fatty acids, and work wonderfully for the gut and brain,” she says.

“Water is very important as it facilitates bowel movement and cellular regeneration. Soaked overnight rice has probiotics — the friendly bacteria that builds immunity and resilience. Overnight rotis too function similarly. Finally, cold-pressed coconut oil has medium-chain triglycerides which are good for the functioning of the gut lining and brain. For your first ingestion, try coconut water, or flaxseed oil, or a glass of water stored in a copper glass.”

With anxiety and rampant stress, the importance of bowel activators looms large making gut cleansing and fortification through natural foods ranking high on the list of our priorities.

“A clogged colon is toxic, gifting cystic acne, pimples, dull or dry skin and hair, sluggish metabolism, and even affecting mental health,” explains Payal.

“Our body sends us signals through migraine, acidity and chronic indicators in diabetes, thyroid and irritable bowel syndrome. To reboot the bowel movement, banana, neem, and asafoetida work beautifully, by releasing stuck colon mucous and constipated intestines,” she says.