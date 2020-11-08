A window to a wonderland

Bookworms enjoy the hours of browsing at the library before picking the one to curl up with or delve into at the worktable. But with the commute getting increasingly tedious and now with the fear of Covid-19, the internet, as usual, holds a safe solution. And virtual browsing, from the comfort of your home, allows you to spend all day at it and opens up a window to millions of books.

The Kindle India store, an online bookstore, offers over eight million eBooks across genres. You can buy them in Indian currency. Kindle’s collection ranges across genres and authors from India and abroad. Books of Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi, Ashwin Sanghi, Rashmi Bansal among Indian authors and international authors including J K Rowling, Stephen King, Nora Roberts, Danielle Steel and James Patterson, and in many languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati open up wide vistas for booklovers.

Kindle has attractive options for readers. On the Kindle India store (on Amazon.in), over a million books are priced at Rs 99 or less and around three million books are priced at Rs 299 or less. You have the option of Kindle Unlimited, a subscription service that allows you free reading of millions of eBooks from the Kindle eBooks store. You can avail a 30-day free trial. The minimum price for a paid plan is Rs 169 per month. Prime Reading is an additional benefit for Amazon Prime members that gives access to hundreds of eBooks. You can read Kindle eBooks anytime, anywhere with free Kindle Apps on iPhone, iPad, Android phone, tablet or Kindle e-reader. Visit the Kindle Store on Amazon.in (https://www.amazon.in/ebooks) for more.