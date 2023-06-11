All the light we cannot see

It is hard not to agree with zoologist Johan Eklöf that darkness has a cosmic purpose, a natural and ecological imperative for a large number of living species to thrive to, in turn, support those for whom light is life. Humans might abhor darkness but some two-thirds of all mammals are nocturnal. Then there are numerous other creatures, notably insects and reptiles, who also shun the light. Yet humans dispel darkness to feel safer amidst lights, although there is no evidence to prove that dreadful activities and crimes are committed only under the cover of darkness. Little do they realise that indeed it is the human obsession with light that has darkened the lives of innumerable non-humans.

Light pollution as a subject of concern and enquiry has been in vogue for over half a century, however, its ecological manifestations have begun to surface only in recent years. Such is the persistent glow of light from cities that some 80 per cent of the global population today lives under light-polluted skies, unable to view stars in a sky that’s tinted a dull shade of grey.

As light pollution is increasing at an annual rate of 10 per cent, more and more people will miss watching the night skies. But the impact goes beyond impeded stargazing as it is the cause of insomnia, depression, obesity and several related ailments as well.

How much is too much?

The Darkness Manifesto not only tracks how light pollution impacts human health but also records its terrifying influence on the circadian rhythms of nocturnal creatures. It unleashes an impaired sense of direction leading to mass extinction of many nocturnal creatures. Oblivious to how much is too much, society has extended the day with artificial lighting that has forced out the inhabitants of the night. Satellite pictures show how brightly glowing our planet is, disrupting the natural cycle of day and night.

In his well-researched book, bat-researcher Eklof argues that we need only a fraction of artificial light and unnecessary strong illumination is the cause of light pollution that is equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions from nearly 20 million cars.

In a persuasive narrative packed with scientific facts, the author comes out as a self-proclaimed ‘friend of darkness’ and with good reasons too. What seems good for us is anything but for many others. Land-dwelling insects are disappearing by about one per cent each year and light pollution has a role to play.

Eklof suggests that the impact of artificial light on insects must concern us all. But for the insects, the decomposition of dead things will come to a halt, the pollination of plants will get affected, and the nutrition of insect-feeding animals will be disrupted.

In effect, the entire food chain will be in a shambles, and the early signs indicate that it already has. With about half of all insects on the planet nocturnal, artificial light is robbing them of food and reproductive partners. The night’s limited light protects these insects, and the pale glow from stars and the moon is central to their navigation and hormonal systems.

Darkness tourism

Packed with disturbing facts, The Darkness Manifesto has had such an impact that this reviewer immediately switched off all the extra lights in the room! It is reassuring to learn that the concern for darkness is gaining worldwide currency. France has adopted a national policy that imposes curfews on outdoor lighting and drastically limits the amount of light that can be projected onto the sky. And countries with less light contamination areas are embracing ‘dark sky tourism’. Ireland already has dark sky parks, and the dark sky festival movement is catching on. Darkness is fast developing into a new tourism trend.

Ever since The Darkness Manifesto appeared in translation, interest in darkness as an ecological virtue has exploded. If you have ever watched moths circle the porch light, suggests Eklof, you will learn how fatal artificial bulbs to insects are: who die of exhaustion without getting their nectar, without finding a partner, and without laying any eggs. If you read the shocking facts the author presents, you will stop believing that streetlights, floodlights, and neon signs are signs of advancement.

The light bulb, long considered a symbol of progress and development, needs to be given some rest. From a fiscal standpoint, it makes sense, from an environmental standpoint it makes sense, and even from a safety standpoint doing a better job of harmonising the lighting in the city makes sense. The Darkness Manifesto needs early adoption by city planners and administrators.