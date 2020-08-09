Bookrack For The Week (Aug 9 to Aug 15)

The RSS: And The Making Of

The Deep Nation

Dinesh Narayanan

Penguin 2020, pp 344, Rs 699

Relying on original research, interviews with insiders and analysis of current events, this book traces the RSS’s roots and its nearly century-long endeavours in the pursuit of ideological dominance.

On The Trail of Buddha

Deepankar Aron & Lokesh Chandra

Niyogi Books 2020, pp 308, Rs 1,995

This is a sojourn in search of the spiritual, philosophical and cultural linkages that bind India to the East Asian civilisations. It explores the ‘ancient India’ that is beautifully preserved in the traditions, art and architecture of China and other countries.

We The People

Multiple authors

Penguin 2020, pp 176, Rs 499

The fourth volume in the Rethinking India series brings together a collection of essays that explore the process of germination and growth of undisputed universal rights and of them being developed as tangible entitlements in India.

Fervor To Be Free

Partho Dhang

Invincible Publishers 2020, ebook, Rs 199

This is a motivational book that takes you on a journey, connecting the body, areas in the human mind and the world outside. It weaves scientific facts, psychological theories, religious texts, news feeds and real-life events in a compelling narrative.

Plays from Bangalore

Little Theatre

Multiple Authors (Series Editor: Vijay Padaki)

Vitasta & BLT 2020, (multiple pricing)

On the occasion of its 60th year, the Bangalore Little Theatre, one of the city’s oldest and widely respected theatre company, is bringing out an anthology of all its in-house plays. The first three volumes have been released recently.