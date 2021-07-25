Bookrack for the week (July 25 to July 31)

Girlhood

Melissa Febos

Bloomsbury

pp 336, Rs 799

In her powerful new book, critically acclaimed author Melissa Febos examines the narratives women are told about what it means to be female and what it takes to free oneself from them.

Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees

Thomas Erikson

Penguin, pp 400, Rs 499

Written with the author’s signature humour and warmth, this book promises to help you deal with the most hopeless managers and employees you can imagine; and keep you entertained along the way.

It Has No Name

Payal Dhar

Red Panda

pp 352, Rs 399

‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ Sami should be used to this question, but it still turns her insides to ice. And there will be a lot more for her to face when Ma and she move back to where she was once viciously bullied. This is a coming-of-age story of a gay teen in modern India.

Kabir, Kabir

Purushottam Agrawal

Westland

pp 284, Rs 599

The author approaches this timeless poet-revolutionary with little preconceptions, presenting him the way the poet wanted to be seen, rather than what his followers and fans want to see in him.

The Most Incredible Olympic Stories

Luciano Wernicke

Niyogi Books

pp 232, Rs 595

This book maps the phenomenal journey of this marvellous event through time immemorial; from its genesis to its glory days to its myths and controversies.