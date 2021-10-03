Bookrack for the week (Oct 3 to Oct 9)

My Life In Full

Indra K Nooyi

Hachette India

pp 344, Rs 699

Generous, authoritative, and grounded in lived experience, this is the story of an extraordinary leader’s life, a moving tribute to the relationships that created it, and a blueprint for 21st century prosperity.

Scary Smart

Mo Gawdat

Pan Macmillan

pp 208, Rs 699

By 2049, AI will be a billion times more intelligent than humans. This book explains how to fix the current trajectory now, to make sure that the AI of the future can preserve our species.

The World Of India’s First Archaeologist

Upinder Singh

OUP, pp 388, Rs NA

Alexander Cunningham, India’s first professional archaeologist, became the first Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India in 1871. This volume contains a collection of 193 letters he wrote between 1871 and 1888 to his Archaeological Assistant, J D M Beglar.

Sita: A Tale Of Ancient Love

Bhanumathi

Narasimhan

Penguin

pp 304, Rs 399

In this poignant narration, the author shows us the world through the eyes of Sita. We think what Sita thinks, we feel what she feels, and for these few special moments, we become a part of her.

Tughlaq And The Stolen Sweets

Natasha Sharma

Duckbill

pp 80, Rs 199

Muhammad bin Tughlaq, the Sultan of Delhi, is outraged. Someone has stolen his favourite dessert, the sugared melons from Khurasim. What’s worse, people are questioning his plans of torture and punishment. Who can help the Sultan solve this mystery?