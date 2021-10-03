Bookrack for the week (Oct 3 to Oct 9)

Bookrack for the week (Oct 3 to Oct 9)

New releases of the week (Oct 3 to Oct 9)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 02:00 ist

My Life In Full

Indra K Nooyi

Hachette India
pp 344, Rs 699

Generous, authoritative, and grounded in lived experience, this is the story of an extraordinary leader’s life, a moving tribute to the relationships that created it, and a blueprint for 21st century prosperity.

 

Scary Smart

Mo Gawdat

Pan Macmillan
pp 208, Rs 699

By 2049, AI will be a billion times more intelligent than humans. This book explains how to fix the current trajectory now, to make sure that the AI of the future can preserve our species.

 

The World Of India’s First Archaeologist

Upinder Singh

OUP, pp 388, Rs NA

Alexander Cunningham, India’s first professional archaeologist, became the first Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India in 1871. This volume contains a collection of 193 letters he wrote between 1871 and 1888 to his Archaeological Assistant, J D M Beglar.

 

Sita: A Tale Of Ancient Love

Bhanumathi
Narasimhan

Penguin
pp 304, Rs 399

In this poignant narration, the author shows us the world through the eyes of Sita. We think what Sita thinks, we feel what she feels, and for these few special moments, we become a part of her.

 

Tughlaq And The Stolen Sweets

Natasha Sharma

Duckbill
pp 80, Rs 199

Muhammad bin Tughlaq, the Sultan of Delhi, is outraged. Someone has stolen his favourite dessert, the sugared melons from Khurasim. What’s worse, people are questioning his plans of torture and punishment. Who can help the Sultan solve this mystery?

