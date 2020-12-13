Bookrack Of The Week (Dec 13 to Dec 19)

Maya: Bring Tears

Of Happiness

Dr Kadiyali M Srivatsa

AuthorHouse 2020,

pp 384, Rs 1,764

This book provides information about common symptoms and teaches how to use the three-symptom combination to help you make informed decisions about your health.

Principles Of Prediction

Anushka Jasraj

Westland 2020,

pp 186, Rs 499

In spare prose that heightens the impact of every little revelation, this collection of short stories, some of them subtly interlinked, draws us into the lives of sisters and friends, parents and daughters, men and women in relationships that shrug off easy definition.

Your Best Day Is Today!

Anupam Kher

HayHouse 2020,

pp 272, Rs 499

This is a compendium of experiences, lessons and positive takeaways that will help you deal with the dark times in your life. It is a guide to getting in touch with your inner self and finding solutions to the problems that arise with adapting to changes in life.

Patriarchy And The Pangolin

Aditi Patil (Ed)

Hachette India 2020,

pp 218, Rs 399

When two young women are hired to carry out conservation research, they discover that India is a large jungle, larger than they ever imagined. Their study of trees reveals a complex world in which the greatest threat to pangolins and imperilled species is Indian men and patriarchy.

The Impeccable Integrity Of Ruby R

Moni Mohsin

Penguin 2020,

pp 272, Rs 499

With quicksilver dialogue, shrewd political insight and a thoughtful take on the MeToo debate, this sparkling novel tells the tale of idealistic Ruby Rauf and her travails.