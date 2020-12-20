Bookrack Of The Week (Dec 20th to Dec 26th)

BLT’s Multi-Volume

Anthology Of Plays

Vijay Padaki

Vitasta Publishing 2020,

Vol 1: pp 396, Rs 399

Vol 2: pp 420, Rs 399

Vol 3: pp 376, Rs 399

Bangalore Little Theatre has come out with three volumes of plays by author Vijay Padaki on the occasion of BLT’s diamond jubilee year.

Classics On The Indian Stage comprises English translations of an adaptation of the Sanskrit Classic Mrichhakatika, the Tamil classic Silappadikaram, an adaptation of Smashana Kurukshetra by Kuvempu in Kannada and Chomana Dudi by Shivaram Karanth.

History Of Ideas includes original scripts by BLT. The Prophet and the Poet is based on the historically significant exchanges between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. Tiger! Tiger! is based on a play by Dina Mehta on the life of Tipu Sultan.

Finding Ananda was commissioned by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary year of Swami Vivekananda.

Monsters in the Dark is based on the Pulitzer Prize book The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee. And Einstein’s Dreams is an original adaptation for the stage of Alan Lightman’s novel.

Children’s Theatre: Programme Of New Plays includes four plays — The Ungrateful Man, a tale from the Panchatantra; The Magic Drum, a collection of stories from the book by the same title by Sudha Murty; Ali Oh Baba, a retelling of the tale from the 1001 Arabian Nights; and The Court Jester, the tales of Tenali Rama.