'Nobody can tell me what to write'

Known for his progressive and compellingly realistic stories, Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo formally received the 2022 Jnanpith Award on May 27 from the Governor of Goa. Coincidentally, Mauzo’s award was announced in the 60th year of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule. “I am not sure the jury in Delhi was aware it was the 60th year, so it is a coincidence,” concurs Mauzo with a laugh. “But the year is significant as it gives some meaning to Goa’s liberation.”

Unlike other regional languages, Konkani, which suffered for centuries due to Portuguese rule, has a small readership, gaining literary status only in 1975 after recognition by the Sahitya Akademi. Significantly, in less than 50 years, two Konkani writers have won Jnanpith awards.

The 78-year-old author insists he does not write with awards in mind nor will awards change his style of writing, thinking or standing. “Awards are important for my language Konkani which gets a boost through country-wide recognition. It will hopefully encourage younger writers to write in Konkani and enhance the language,” he says. Winner of several awards including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983 for his novel ‘Karmelin’, Mauzo has four novels, six short story collections, three books for young adults, essays, criticisms and film scripts to his credit. His works have been translated into several Indian languages, English, French and Portuguese.

Mauzo’s stories are inspired by the everyday life of Goa — its people, the sea, the railways with lively characters from different castes and backgrounds, their struggles, their dreams, and the ironies of life.

‘Karmelin’, “fiction based on reality” is one of his popular novels that’s been translated into a dozen languages. It is a touching saga of a catholic Goan woman who leaves behind her husband and daughter to take up a housekeeper’s job in Kuwait. Her lonely life abroad and the sexual exploitation she faces from her Arab boss tell a larger story of the lives of maids in the Gulf states.

His latest ‘The Wait and Other Stories’ is a collection of 14 short stories that delve into human nature and brim with his tongue-in-cheek humour. Most of the stories are thought-provoking and open-ended, compelling the reader to imagine what’s next.

With at least six of his works translated into English, readership is growing, admits Mauzo but laments that there’s no conscious effort to promote Konkani literature. “The Goa Konkani Akademi must actively translate, publish and promote Konkani literature. I think publishing houses in India must undertake translations of Konkani books.”

Mauzo is known for chronicling the Goan catholic life in his books despite being a Hindu. Is he an “honorary catholic” as someone described him? “I don’t look at people based on religion and I don’t choose my characters. They are based on the demands of the story. I never felt the ‘othering’ factor,” he responds.

Mauzo has stood firm for freedom of speech and expression, openly criticising right-wing forces and getting threats to his life. As an activist he has fought for Goa’s independent statehood, the constitutional recognition of Konkani, against the Konkan Railway and other causes.

“Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right and is particularly important for writers and artists. Nobody can restrict my freedom or tell me what to write or not. My right to write is important,” he says seriously.

Mauzo pulls no punches in denouncing the recent trend of revising books of famous authors (Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming) to remove offensive, racist language.

“It is wrong to change the text of authors, especially if they have passed away. The expression of writers must continue to remain. It was the literature of that time; it is important for readers to compare it with present-day literature.”

A voracious reader since childhood, Mauzo says his wide reading made him a writer. “I read all kinds of literature in different languages, from Marathi writer Sane Guruji to Camus, Marquez, Murakami,” he says, adding that several writers have collectively influenced his thinking and writing.

Despite his age, Mauzo devotes much of his time to his two passions — reading and writing.