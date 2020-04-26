Read Of The Week (April 26th to May 2nd)

Have you ever been told to smile more, been teased about your accent or had your name pronounced incorrectly? If so, you’ve probably already faced bias. In 'Sway', behavioural scientist, activist and writer Dr Pragya Agarwal unravels the way our implicit or 'unintentional' biases affect how we perceive the world and influence our decision-making, even in life-and-death situations. She takes a unique interdisciplinary approach, combining case studies, personal experience, interviews and real-world stories — all underpinned by scientific theories and research. Throughout, Pragya tries to answer questions such as: Do the roots of our prejudice lie in our evolutionary past; what happens in our brains when our biases are activated; how has bias affected technology and several others.