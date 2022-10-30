Read Of The Week (Oct 30 to Nov 5)

A World Without War

In this powerful and thought-provoking book, Sundeep Waslekar examines the history and politics of war and offers solutions for achieving world peace by ending the arms race. The invention of dangerous weapons, such as hypersonic missiles, killer robots and deadly pathogens, along with the rise of nationalism and intolerance, has made human civilisation more vulnerable today than it has ever been before. It might endure terrorist attacks, climate change and pandemics, but humankind cannot survive a global war involving nuclear weapons. Most people live in denial of such an existential risk because they feel it is not imminent. For them, this book serves as a wake-up call.

In A World Without War, Waslekar moves from examining the roots of war to suggesting a global social contract for lasting peace. Drawing from his comprehensive research in politics, technology, philosophy and history, he talks about the origins of war and weaponry, the dangers inherent in the introduction of new weapons and the chilling links between nationalism and war. 

Sundeep Waslekar is a renowned thought leader and a senior research fellow at the Oxford University. 

