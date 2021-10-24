Chew on chow chow

Humble in appearance but with innumerable benefits, Bangalore Brinjal or Seemebadanekayi (Chayote) belongs to the squash family. This vegetable is low in calories and one can use it as a vegetable, chutney, salad or pickle. Chayote, whether eaten raw or cooked, is a good source of Vitamin C. Although most of us are only familiar with the edible fruit, its roots, stem, and leaves are all edible.

The leaves and shoots can be an exciting addition to salads, stews and even stir-fries. Some people use the leaves to make herbal tea. Some believe that the perfect balance of savoury and sweetness in this vegetable is why in Karnataka, chow chow bath (also popular as Khara Bath and Kesari Bath) was born. But this claim is often challenged as this delicacy has no connection with the vegetable.

Although it has a humble appearance, it is one vegetable packed with loads of goodness from mother nature. This vegetable has many health perks like helping you maintain good thyroid health, reducing leg cramps, having anti-inflammatory properties, helping prevent kidney stones, and preventing anaemia. It is low in carbohydrates, calories and fats. And has different minerals and nutrients such as copper, magnesium, manganese, potassium, protein, folate, B6, K and Zinc. All of these serve a particular function in keeping the body healthy. The high antioxidant content of this wonder fruit allows the cell to protect it from within, which prevents premature ageing.

With a significant level of fibre and digestive boosting nutrients like folate, it aids pregnant women to get an essential nutrient that helps prevent congenital disabilities. A recent study shows that this vegetable has components that inhibit the progression of certain cancer cells and may help prevent cancer formation in the body.

The power to reuse

One of the most excellent philosophies of cooking I have appreciated and learnt from my ancestors is zero wastage.

Every household had a small kitchen garden in their backyard to cater to their day to day cooking requirements like curry leaves, Doddapatre Soppu (Mexican mint), Basale Soppu, plantain etc. Our elders used water so effectively by avoiding the wastage of one of the most precious natural resources. They reused water that was used for washing vessels and clothes to water plants. Even the peels of vegetables and fruits are a rich source of fibre and vitamins.

My grandmother and mother never wasted even the peel or tender core of vegetables and fruits typically thrown. They prepared healthy tambuli, chutney or lip-smacking gojju as a tasty side dish. The peel of ridge gourd or hirekayi, seemebadanekayi can be used to make delicious chutney. Gojju can be prepared using the peels of orange/lime. The list is endless. Try these simple recipes that use seemebadanekayi and its peel.

Seemebadanekayi Raita

Ingredients

Seemebadanekayi: 1

Coconut: 1 cup

Ginger: 1 small piece

Jeera: 1 tsp

Green chillies: 2

Coriander leaves:

1 small bunch

Curd: 1 cup

Salt: to taste.

Method

Peel the seemebadanekayi. Cut it into small pieces. Boil it in water by adding little salt. Cool it completely. Grind all the other ingredients into a chutney consistency and add it to the cooked seemebadanekayi. Add beaten curds, salt to taste and mix well.

For seasoning

Heat a teaspoon of ghee, add hing, mustard, jeera and curry leaves. Add the seasoning to the raita. Enjoy it with hot rice or roti.

Seemebadanekayi Sippe (peel) Chutney

Ingredients

Seemebadanekayi peel

Coconut: 1 cup

Tamarind: 1 small piece

Green chillies: 2

Urad dal: 3 tsp

Salt to taste

For seasoning

Oil, mustard, hing, urad dal and curry leaves.

Method

Chop the seemebadanekayi peels into small pieces. Take a spoon of oil in a kadai, add two teaspoons of urad dal. Fry till golden brown. Keep aside. Now fry green chillies and seemebadanekayi peel till it becomes a little soft. Grind the fried urad dal, green chillies, peel, coconut, tamarind with salt to taste. Add the seasoning and use it as a side dish. Similarly, you can prepare a chutney with ridge gourd peels as well.

(Recipes courtesy Smitha Vishwanath)

One ingredient, one recipe

This column celebrates food and explores the possibility of forming an invisible chain that will bind us together as a family. Picking the most important ingredient of ‘love,’ we would want readers to send us a unique recipe that has either a childhood memory attached to it or, an interesting fact, or even a food philosophy they learned from their ancestors. We will hand-pick one unique recipe and publish it along with this column the following month. Please share your heritage recipe and story in 300 words with “Food Family: Love” mentioned in the subject line to dhonsunday@deccanherald.co.in by November 1.