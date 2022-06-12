Cleanse, hydrate, moisturise

Summer is here, and our skin is craving for more protection from rashes, scars, acne, and sun tan. Our skin is starting to produce excess sebum resulting in clogged pores and acne breakouts. When the skin is exposed to harmful UV rays, it produces melanin to protect the skin from sun damage. This excess melanin leads to tanned skin, itchiness, and sunburns. Therefore, it is essential to up the skincare game especially in summer to keep your skin fresh and hydrated. Here are a few tips to follow to keep your skin glowing.

The K-skincare regime

Koreans introduced the world to the concept of incorporating fewer products into their daily skincare routine. It ensures that your skin feels at ease and gets the ultimate care as required. Thousands of Indian women have started following the K-skincare regime and have debunked the myth that it’s not meant for Indian skin types. Choose a gentle cleanser to clean your skin and get rid of the impurities, followed by gentle exfoliation of your face and body. Get a hydrating serum, preferably Vitamin C and then moisturise your skin along with a good SPF to lock all the goodness.

Light & healthy diet

Including Vitamin E rich foods in your diet, like almonds and fruits will keep the skin healthy. Add a handful of almonds for an easy and balanced diet. Almonds are known to be one of the best foods for skin as they contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) which have shown to impart anti-ageing properties that benefit skin health.

Make lip balm your go-to essential!

As you age, sun exposure can cause chapped lips during the summers due to lack of moisture and extreme humidity. Always carry your pocket lip balm to lock in the moisture and soothe your chapped lips.

(The author is a skin expert & cosmetologist.)