Cookie culture

Gooey, crispy, nutty, full of chocolate chips or just plain indulgent... irrespective of how you like your cookies, there’s little in the patisserie world that matches the allure of a freshly baked batch of cookies filling the air with sweetness right out of the oven. Here are some cookie combinations that you must try for their sheer mouthfeel.

S’mores cookies

S’mores cookies are a delicious twist to your favourite campfire treat — they even have a day of their own in America! These cookies are soft and chewy, filled with Graham crackers toasted to golden perfection and chocolate, then stuffed with gooey marshmallows for the ultimate S’mores dessert. We’re sure you’d want S’more after you finish up a piece of this deliciousness. People usually love to experiment by substituting chocolate with peanut butter or caramel.

Pecan & cinnamon choco chip cookies

A must-bake and must-have, these cinnamon pecan chocolate chip cookies combine roasted and crunchy pecans with brown butter, brown sugar and a handful of chocolate chips. The result is a thick, super chewy cookie that smells and tastes like Christmas! Its nutty, melt-in-your-mouth texture is the perfect combination of crisp sweetness and the goodness of pecans — a kernel similar to the walnut.

Caramel & pretzel cookies

These salted caramel and pretzel cookies are a total baker’s delight. If you don’t want your cookies overladen with sugar, these are the ultimate sweet and salty cookies. They’re also chewy and crunchy at the same time as they are crafted with buttery sugar cookie dough, pretzel pieces, and dulce de leche (caramelised milk). The cookie is stuffed with dark chocolate chips and salty pretzels and has crisp, golden edges and a chewy middle. Sounds like perfection!

Brandied cherry cookie

This alcohol-infused sweet is a mix of fruity goodness and boozy fun, all rolled into one. The dried cherries used in baking these cookies are soaked in brandy for a few hours and added to the cookie dough with delicious dark chocolate chunks — lending it a unique fragrant flavour different from regular cookies. These plump brandy-soaked cherry desserts are a fun way to liven up any get-together.

Toffee cookie

Bursting at the seams with nostalgic sweetness, toffee cookies are super soft and chewy pieces of perfection loved by children. Stuffed with toffee pieces and slightly peppered with sea salt, brown butter toffee cookies are a unique blend of homemade and gourmet. The best part is: You can choose the toffee pieces you want to finely chop and put in the dough. Relish as each bite fills your mouth with the classic cookie flavour and undertones of the trademark sweetness of your favourite toffee bar.

(The author is an expert at curating alcohol-infused desserts.)