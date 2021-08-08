For better skin biome

While dealing with acne is no less than a struggle, leftover stubborn acne marks are the worst. When inflamed lesions penetrate the skin deeply, they tend to cause tissue damage at the site of acne. To compensate for the tissue loss, the body produces collagen, a type of protein that supports skin health. Less collagen production results in deep-pitted scars whereas excessive collagen production creates raised scars.

Besides, squeezing, touching, and picking on acne also lead to red and brown marks that are difficult to fade. Although various chemical-based products are available in the market to treat acne scars and marks, the harsh chemicals can negatively impact the skin’s complexion and quality. However, natural alternatives can become excellent substitutes for commercially available skin products as they reduce the appearance of scars while improving the skin biome to prevent the recurrence of acne. Here are some homemade masks that can help reduce acne marks and give you beautiful and glowing skin.

Gram flour, honey & turmeric pack

Gram flour has a high concentration of zinc that helps to kill the Propionibacterium acnes bacteria responsible for inflammation. It also soothes inflamed skin. The anti- inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of turmeric help in tissue recovery and fading of scars. Honey provides the skin with moisture, which helps to boosts collagen production in the skin cells and thus reduces the appearance of acne scars.

How to use

Take one tablespoon of gram flour, one teaspoon of turmeric, and honey. Mix all the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture onto the skin, leave it for 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Use the concoction twice a week for best results.

Aloe vera pack

Aloesin, a bioactive compound present in aloe vera helps to lighten scar marks by regulating excessive production of melanin in the skin cells. Besides, aloe vera helps to heal wounds by stimulating cell turnover and boosts collagen production to provide soft and smooth skin.

How to use

Remove the dark green skin from an aloe vera leaf.

Scoop out the gel and apply it in a circular motion to the affected areas.

Wash off the gel after 30 minutes.

Repeat the process every day.

Milk & honey mask

Both milk and honey have been used for beauty benefits for centuries. Milk is rich in lactic acid (one of the alpha-hydroxy acids) that helps to gently eliminate dead skin cells and lighten dark scar tissue while providing plump and radiant skin.

Besides, honey helps in accelerating the skin’s healing process, which helps to fade acne scars.

How to use

Mix a tablespoon of manuka honey with two tablespoons of milk.

Dip a cotton bud into the mixture and apply the paste to the acne marks.

Let the mixture soak into your skin for 10 minutes.

Wash your face with cool water.

Repeat the process every day for best results.

(The author is a skin & hair care expert.)