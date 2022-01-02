Going hoarse in winter?

With the pandemic continuing to put a damper on everyone's routine, it is more important to prioritise health this winter. People often experience throat bacterial infections during winters which is why it is essential to prepare the immune system against it. Throat bacterial infection is characterised by a painful scratchy sensation in the throat accompanied by difficulty in swallowing, a hoarse or muffled voice, and swollen glands in the neck or jaw. One can only perform well in a healthy state of mind and body. A healthy mind exists only in a healthy body which is why it is important to be health-conscious during winters.

Here are some tips to deal with throat bacterial infection this winter season:

Maintain respiratory hygiene: Maintaining good respiratory hygiene is a healthy practice that prevents throat infections. Frequent sanitation is important to stop harmful bacteria from entering the system. Alongside, maintaining a safe distance from people suffering from an infection is a must to ensure our respiratory hygiene.

Practice gargles: Gargles with a pinch of salt in lukewarm water helps to wash off the infection and aids in speedy recovery. This also gives instant relief to the throat area as it regulates the blood flow in the pharyngeal region. This method is a conventional one that is proven to be effective and is handy at home.

Take steam: Taking steam at regular intervals will help in opening the nasal and throat passages which will help in breathing easily through the nose. Additionally, adding a natural cough suppressant like tulsi can help to improve the process of recovery.

Intake of warm and soft food: It is essential to stay hydrated when the body is weak. Thus, intake of warm fluids will help the choked and infected throat and will also give rest to the painful scratchy sensation in the throat. The throat passage is sensitive during infection and intake of hard food will worsen the situation therefore it is recommended to take soft food that can pass through the throat easily. Soft food is lighter on the stomach and helps in easy digestion.

Say no to alcohol and smoking: Consumption of alcohol and smoking is injurious to health. It weakens the immune system and makes the body more prone to adverse effects of climatic changes. Hence, it is advised to refrain from alcohol consumption and smoking to be on the safer side.

People are often negligent about throat bacterial infections because they are very common in winters. It is advisable to consult a medical expert about the same because throat infections have the potential to result in chronic complications. Medical professionals can give a better insight into surgical methods of treatment if required. Therefore, it is always advisable to consult a professional if the infection stays for more than a week.

(The author is an ENT consultant.)