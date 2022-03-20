Period. Just normalise the talk!

When she started working on a research project to evaluate the problems faced by women in the villages affected by Cyclone Fani, little did Srujanee Mishra know that she would come across a huge challenge staring at India in the eye — lack of education about menstrual hygiene. This led her to recently co-find Action Lab 2050 (AL50), a social enterprise that aims to create an environment in which every woman can exercise her human rights and live up to her full potential.

Srujanee, an undergraduate student at the University of Glasgow pursuing a Junior Honours in Economics & Theatre, talks about her journey so far and the future plans of AL50:

What made you come up with AL50?

It all started with my first ever research project where I was to assess the

problems faced by women in the villages affected by Cyclone Fani.

The answers to my questions on menstrual hygiene as part of the research were harder to wrest out of the respondents than I had initially thought. While I was aware of the taboo surrounding menstruation, I did not expect the awkward silences, the stifled giggles of embarrassment even when the whole group of surveyors and respondents consisted of women.

The reality of the situation was an eye-opener for me and my parents. Following this, we had many conversations and this paved way for a comprehensive model that could possibly combat this seemingly impossible goal of period poverty within our lifetimes. Besides, my experience at Glasgow, with Scotland having passed a bill in the parliament to provide free pads across all schools and universities, added to the growing mission. It is my aim to make similar changes in India.

What are the activities of AL50?

India, with its myriad cultures, needs an immediate single platform on menstrual and maternal health. Period shaming must end to empower our women and girls, especially those living under the poverty line.

AL50 addresses the lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma. It also aims to overcome limited access to reusable biodegradable hygienic menstrual products through a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform and works in tandem with UNDP Sustainable Development Goals and also advocates for proper sanitation in schools with the Ministry of Health, Government of India.

We hope to create a library of best practices, technological, social and innovations and be the ideal platform for recognising and rewarding stalwarts in respective fields in the ecosystem. We also want to create a sustainable ecosystem in the society where not only menstrual hygiene systems become a part of the fundamental rights but the taboos and superstitions associated with menstruation become a thing of the past.

What are the biggest challenges faced by the country in this regard?

Illiteracy is a great bane. Around 23 million girls in India drop out of school every year due to a lack of menstrual hygiene management facilities. Being socially ostracised during their period, they are put into a situation of discomfort, pain, and great distress. I have also seen women using old cloth, newspapers, dried leaves and husk sand during periods. Such products under unsanitary conditions can increase a woman’s chances of contracting cervical cancer and various other serious infections. Low income and poverty certainly limit a family’s ability to manage menstrual hygiene. The cost of hygiene products, washing facilities, and waste management is an expensive affair. Reduction in income and loss of livelihood due to Covid-19 has further added to the gap.

What is the need of the hour?

The need of the hour is to educate and create awareness about menstruation and proper hygiene. Period talk needs to be normalised. This is a normal biological function of the human body and nothing to be ashamed of. It is only when we start openly communicating on this topic irrespective of gender, will we be able to better the situation. More youth should come forward and join the movement to bring change and eradicate period poverty. Celebrities, public figures, and local leaders are powerful voices to help draw attention to the issue and dispel myths.

What are your plans for the future?

I envision making AL50 a one-stop solution for everything menstrual hygiene. We want to ensure that leakage in the supply chain cycle is reduced and individuals really get the pads for their usage and the platform will facilitate any public policy to reach the last mile.