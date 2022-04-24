Pregnant or not?

Pregnancy brings in various physical and emotional changes. While those who have planned this phase well in advance are better prepared than those who are caught unawares, a basic understanding of early signs can help make a more informed decision. There are innumerable ways to tell if one is expecting or not. Tender, swollen breasts, stomach bloating, nausea, or vomiting sensation are common symptoms that may also be triggered during menstruation and hence, cannot be completely relied upon to detect early pregnancy. Nevertheless, these symptoms or “first signs” may be quite helpful in detecting pregnancy, starting from missed periods to morning sickness and nausea. However, there are quite a few potential signs of pregnancy that not many are aware of and may help in early identification. Here are a few symptoms listed below:

Metallic taste in the mouth

The increase in oestrogen and progesterone during pregnancy results in a condition known as dysgeusia and can make an expecting mother’s mouth feel sour or metallic. The metallic taste may persist even when the individual is not eating anything or, at times, cause aversion towards certain favourite foods too.

Growth of facial hair

A sudden increase in hormone levels due to pregnancy may increase facial and body hair growth. Known to be a temporary phenomenon, in most cases, once the hormone levels bounce back to normal postpartum, unwanted hair growth also declines majorly.

Spotting & cramping

Many expecting women experience spotting or “false periods” during the initial stages of pregnancy. Also known as implantation bleeding, it may occur after the fertilised egg attaches itself to the uterine lining. A threatening miscarriage, or an ectopic pregnancy, can also cause bleeding caused by cervical irritation.

Discharge

The body prepares for new changes during pregnancy by softening the cervix or vaginal wall and increasing vaginal discharge to keep infections at bay. However, foul-smelling discharge or burning sensation/itching in the genital area may suggest a yeast infection and requires immediate medical intervention.

(The author is an obstetrician & gynaecologist.)