PrEP for effective prevention against HIV

Worldwide, there are up to two million new HIV infections each year. Behavioural and biological HIV prevention techniques are required to lower HIV acquisition because there is no vaccine that can effectively stop HIV transmission. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which uses antiretroviral drugs, is a supported method for HIV-uninfected patients to stop new infections among those who are most at risk.

Short for pre-exposure prophylaxis, PrEP is the use of antiretroviral medication to prevent HIV infection. PrEP is used by people without HIV who may be exposed to HIV through sex or injection drug use.

PrEP is quite effective in preventing HIV when used as prescribed. There is a 99% lower chance of contracting HIV through sex and it lowers the risk of contracting HIV from injecting drugs by 74%. The two entail taking a daily oral tablet containing a mix of medications. The third drug is an injection administered every two months.

A 200 mg of emtricitabine (F) and 300 mg of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) are used in combination. Tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) 25 mg in addition to 200 mg of emtricitabine (F) and an injection of 600 mg cabotegravir is advised.

Adults and adolescents who weigh at least 35 kg (77 lb) are eligible to take the drugs to prevent HIV infection.

For all those at risk of contracting HIV through intercourse or drug injection, daily oral PrEP with F/TDF is advised.

For those at risk of contracting HIV through sex, including those at risk from receptive vaginal intercourse, daily oral PrEP with F/TAF is advised.

For everyone at risk of contracting HIV through intercourse, injectable PrEP with CAB is advised.

It might be especially helpful for those who are suffering from severe kidney disease and struggle with taking oral PrEP as prescribed but prefer to take a shot every two months. PrEP should be treated as a component of an all-encompassing preventative strategy that also covers condom use and adherence to PrEP in order to avoid contracting other STDs (STIs), and other risk-reduction methods.

If you’re HIV-negative but have a high risk of exposure, it’s important to consider getting tested. This includes people who are in relationships with someone infected and gay or bisexual men who may not use protection when having anal sex (even if they’ve been diagnosed within 6 months prior).

PrEP is to be begun 72 hours (3 days) after a potential HIV encounter. It is best to begin PrEP as soon as possible following a potential HIV exposure. In July 2022, Who recommended that long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) be made available as an additional HIV prevention option for those who are at high risk of contracting the virus.

Compared to the pill, the injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), cabotegravir (CAB-LA), has been demonstrated to be very effective at lowering the risk of contracting HIV. In all trials, participants who received cabotegravir experienced injection site reactions, headaches, pyrexia (fever), weariness, back discomfort, myalgia, and rash more frequently than those who got oral Truvada.

The boxed warning for cabotegravir (CAB-LA) states that the medication shouldn’t be used until a negative HIV test has been verified. To lower the danger of acquiring drug resistance, it must only be prescribed to people who have been given the go-ahead and received the go-ahead for each injection after receiving HIV-negative status confirmation. When using cabotegravir for HIV PrEeP, patients with undiagnosed HIV have been shown to have drug-resistant HIV variations. If someone contracts HIV while using cabotegravir for PrEP, they must switch to a

full HIV treatment plan. Additionally, the drug labelling contains precautions and warnings about hepatotoxicity (liver damage), depressive disorders, and hypersensitivity reactions.

(The author is a senior consultant in general medicine.)