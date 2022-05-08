The missing menstrual cycle

Amenorrhoea refers to the absence of menstruation or periods. Many women suffer from amenorrhoea or missed periods for a prolonged time. Not getting periods for a month or more can be worrisome for women, especially those who might have never skipped through their puberty. It can happen due to a lot of reasons. Amenorrhoea is not a disease or a health issue. It can be caused by an underlying health condition that needs medical attention. Amenorrhoea can happen as a result of changes in functioning or an issue in any part of the reproductive system. If it lasts for more than three months, you need to get it investigated.

Symptoms of amenorrhoea

Apart from the absence of periods, you might also suffer from a few other signs and symptoms like:

Headache

Loss of hair

Milky nipple discharge

Excess facial hair and acne

Pelvic pain

Changes in vision

Women with a family history of early menopause or amenorrhoea are at a higher risk of missing their periods. Over-exercising, poor diet and stress are also a few common risk factors for amenorrhoea.

Causes of amenorrhoea

The cause of amenorrhoea depends on the type. Amenorrhoea is classified into two types: primary and secondary. Primary amenorrhoea is when the girl hasn’t gotten her first period by age 15. Secondary amenorrhoea is when a woman who has had regular periods before, stops getting them for at least three months.

Primary amenorrhoea could be caused by structural problems in the reproductive organs, chromosomal or genetic issues with ovaries, and hormonal imbalance due to issues with the pituitary gland. Secondary amenorrhoea is commonly due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, certain medications like birth control pills or anxiety pills, reproductive conditions like PCOS and thyroid dysfunction, lifestyle factors like stress, extreme weight changes, improper nutrition etc., chemotherapy and radiation therapy can also lead to the absence of menstrual cycles.

Treatment of amenorrhoea

The treatment will depend on the cause of the condition. Lifestyle change is very important, starting with weight management through moderate exercise routines. Your doctor may recommend hormonal treatment with some medications. Proper nutrition is essential along with the management of stress and anxiety. In some very rare cases, surgery may be required.

People suffering from primary amenorrhoea might have to wait longer for their periods to get started, especially if there is a family history of late menstruation. If there are no genetic or physical issues, the woman will have to wait for some time. Secondary amenorrhoea can be treated by reducing stress with therapies, treating underactive thyroid and coping with extreme weight loss.

If there is premature ovary failure, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help and the menstruation process can begin again. Medical attention must be sought if a person has not had their first period when they are older than 15 years of age. In cases where the periods have stopped, seek treatment if menstrual periods are absent for more than three months.

When should you visit a doctor?

There can be many reasons for skipped periods. If you miss your periods 3-4 times continuously, you should consult a doctor. Girls who do not get their periods by 15 years of age should also seek medical advice. Curing the cause behind missed periods can solve the issue. Bleeding every month might be hectic and painful, but it indicates that your body is functioning normally and is disease-free.

(The author is a consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist.)