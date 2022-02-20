The oozing goodness of olive oil

Olive oil is used by well-known chefs in many restaurants as it adds flavour and nutritional value to food. However, olive oil has not been much used by people at home as there are several myths regarding olive oil. Here’s busting some of the myths about olive oil:

Myth: Dark green colour signifies purity of olive oil.

Fact: The purity of olive oil is not linked to its colour at all.

Myth: If olive oil is heated its nutritional value diminishes.

Fact: Heating doesn’t impact the nutritional value of olive oil. Infant olive oil and Pomace oil have a high smoking point which makes them perfect for frying.

Myth: All oils — olive/canola/vegetable — have similar calories.

Fact: Olive oil is rich in good fats (MUFA, PUFA), antioxidants, and has zero trans-fat/cholesterol. Extra virgin olive oil, a variant of different types of olive oils, is cold-pressed and contains essential vitamins for the body as well. Even though the calorie amount is almost the same for all, olive oil contains significantly fewer calories than canola/vegetable oils.

Myth: Olive oil mixed with any other oil diminishes benefits of each other and vegetables lose antioxidants.

Fact: Mixing olive oil with any other oil will not diminish the benefits of olive oil.

Myth: Cloudy extra virgin olive oil is a sign of rancidity.

Fact: Cloudiness is a common phenomenon linked to change in temperature at the place of storage. It doesn’t mean that oil has turned rancid. For eg., in winters, lower temperatures tend to solidify oils. Bringing the oil back to its liquid form by raising the temperature at the place of storage, is known to restore its normal state.

Myth: Extra virgin olive oil can’t be used in Indian cooking.

Fact: Extra virgin olive oil is the most stable oil to cook with and can be heated as high as 400 degrees (deep frying occurs at 350-375 degrees). Even when heated past its smoke point, virgin olive oil produces low levels of harmful compounds due to the high antioxidant content in the oil. Hence, extra virgin oils can be used to

cook Indian recipes as well.

Myth: Olive oil is heavy and increases cholesterol. Other oils are light for the heart.

Fact: Olive oil has zero cholesterol and zero trans-fat. It is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid, which has many beneficial effects and hence it is a healthy choice for cooking.

Olive oil is totally safe as it retains its nutritional value even at high temperatures and if consumed regularly, it surely will help in improving the functioning of the body and in promoting a better healthy lifestyle.