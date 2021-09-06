A way of broadening your horizon

Dear Madam,

I am currently in Class 12. I am interested in biology and want to pursue genetic engineering. Can you suggest a good college? Is India better or should I look at studying abroad? Is it better to pursue BSc or BTech? What kind of careers can I look forward to?

Amogh

Dear Amogh,

I would recommend you study abroad not because India does not offer the course but to experience stepping out of your comfort zone and live in a new country. Meeting people from various cultural backgrounds and learning in an environment that is diverse is an experience in itself. Travel to new countries teaches us to be accepting and tolerant of people who are different from us.

Career options after genetic engineering include research in areas related to cancer, DNA samples, unborn defects, reproduction, and cell growth. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies, agriculture and food industry, hospitals, diagnostic and forensic laboratories are some sectors where you can work. You can choose to pursue a BEng or BSc in the UK and Europe. Both are for a duration of three years. The only entry requirement is an IELTS academic test.

In USA and Canada, it is a BS program for a duration of four years. You would need to write the SAT and an English language test like TOEFL or IELTS.

Dear Madam,

My son is currently in Class 12 and will be writing JEE in 2022. Can you guide me regarding foreign universities, particularly in the European countries, that offer undergraduate courses in engineering? What entrance tests should he write to get admission to these colleges? I would also like to know if it would be better to pursue engineering abroad or in India?

Priya Kaveri

Dear Priya,

Entry requirement to most European countries including the UK is generally just a simple English language test like IELTS Academic. Some of the top German universities would also require the SAT. If your son is keen on Germany, I would advise him to join Goethe Institute and learn the German language. It will help clear a couple of levels of the language course. German universities are known for their engineering programmes and getting admission into one of them is highly competitive. He should get 85% and above. As far as the tuition fee is concerned, UK universities will cost you around Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs a year depending on the university. German universities are free or charge a nominal amount. Other European countries you could consider are the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark. Studying abroad comes with its own charm of broadening your horizon, getting out of your comfort zone and moving to a new country, being independent and doing things for yourself, learning about new cultures, living in a multicultural environment and appreciating diversity.