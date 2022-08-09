August 8: Scholarships, admissions, internships

August 8: Scholarships, admissions, internships

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 09 2022, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 00:45 ist

Int’l operation internship 

Ruthwik D is hiring interns for an International Operation Executive profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by August 22. The stipend is ₹18,000-20,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-AA02

Anchoring internship

Bollygrad Studioz is hiring interns for a reporting and anchoring work-from-home profile. Students with knowledge of anchoring, creative writing, report-writing and proficient in spoken and written English and Hindi may apply by August 22. The stipend is Rs 5,000-8,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-A00

Scholarship for transgenders

SMILE Scholarship Scheme for Transgender Persons (run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) is inviting applications from transgender students from Class 9 to postgraduate level studying in recognised schools/colleges, who are not receiving other central or state scholarships. Apply by August 31: https://bit.ly/3A4WYTj

Scholarship for drivers’ kids

Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children, a project by Mahindra Finance to help the children of drivers financially, is inviting applications. Students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana who are studying in Class 1 to 12, graduation and postgraduation level can apply before August 31, before https://bit.ly/3SCy4ld.

MSc in Biological Sciences

Applications are invited for admission to the I semester of the five-year Integrated MSc Biological Sciences course (NEP), Department of Life Science, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bangalore University, for 2022-23 from candidates who have passed PUC in science with 50%(in case of SC/ST 45%) marks. Apply before August 16 at: https://bit.ly/3QqDm1l. Send the hard copy of the application to the Chairman, Department of Life Science, Bangalore University, Jnana Bharathi, Bengaluru– 560056 before the deadline.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Scholarships

What's Brewing

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 