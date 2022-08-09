August 8: Scholarships, admissions, internships

Int’l operation internship

Ruthwik D is hiring interns for an International Operation Executive profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by August 22. The stipend is ₹18,000-20,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-AA02

Anchoring internship

Bollygrad Studioz is hiring interns for a reporting and anchoring work-from-home profile. Students with knowledge of anchoring, creative writing, report-writing and proficient in spoken and written English and Hindi may apply by August 22. The stipend is Rs 5,000-8,000/month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-A00

Scholarship for transgenders

SMILE Scholarship Scheme for Transgender Persons (run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) is inviting applications from transgender students from Class 9 to postgraduate level studying in recognised schools/colleges, who are not receiving other central or state scholarships. Apply by August 31: https://bit.ly/3A4WYTj

Scholarship for drivers’ kids

Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children, a project by Mahindra Finance to help the children of drivers financially, is inviting applications. Students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana who are studying in Class 1 to 12, graduation and postgraduation level can apply before August 31, before https://bit.ly/3SCy4ld.

MSc in Biological Sciences

Applications are invited for admission to the I semester of the five-year Integrated MSc Biological Sciences course (NEP), Department of Life Science, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bangalore University, for 2022-23 from candidates who have passed PUC in science with 50%(in case of SC/ST 45%) marks. Apply before August 16 at: https://bit.ly/3QqDm1l. Send the hard copy of the application to the Chairman, Department of Life Science, Bangalore University, Jnana Bharathi, Bengaluru– 560056 before the deadline.