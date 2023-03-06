Benefits and limitations of AI tools

One of the most recent AI tools developed in the US, ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), recently jumped to fame after sparking a heated discussion about its impact on the educational system and whether it is beneficial or detrimental to students.

Teachers worry that students may use the free and open resource as a Wikipedia or Google substitute for their homework and assignments, jeopardising their willingness to learn skills like writing and research. On the other hand, optimists praise the tool for its potential to revolutionise teaching methodology.

Nevertheless, there is more—a lot more. These are the concerns that surface whenever new technologies are introduced in the classroom. Will assignments for school still make sense? Will educators be required to act as authenticity inspectors, attempting to determine whether a person or artificial intelligence completed a task? Should they develop a new definition for instructions?

These are valid concerns that are added to the extensive list of inquiries that technological advancements constantly raise about schooling. So, let’s discuss the ways in which ChatGPT or any similar AI tool can impact the school system:

Increasing teachers’ productivity

AI tools like ChatGPT can assist teachers in streamlining their classes and giving their pupils comprehensive information in a particular area; this will be beneficial to professors and teachers of language and mathematics. The technology has the potential to significantly enhance student learning and increase the effectiveness and accessibility of education. For instance, ChatGPT can help teachers with duties like grading coursework and tailoring teaching strategies to the unique needs of each student.

The problem of extreme dependency

The main concern is whether or not students become dependent on technology if they cease teaching themselves how to write essays. It prompts worries about academic dishonesty, cheating, and, most importantly, the decline in a learning capacity. Teachers fear that their students may become lazy thinkers instead of learning valuable lifelong skills like research, writing, and critical thinking.

Decreasing human interaction

Higher education provides a setting for meaningful relationships and chances to develop talents that will last a lifetime; it is not just a means of earning a degree. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we observed some students playing video games, fidgeting with their phones, or skipping class discussions during their online classes. This might lead to a disruption in the meaningful interaction between a student and teacher. When the human element between a teacher and a student gets replaced by an AI, students won’t feel that they are being cared for.

Limitations of AI

ChatGPT does not comprehend the writings it produces since it does not comprehend the text’s context and meaning. The content may have been done by a professional, but it might change the entire meaning of the statement. Therefore, it is still necessary for people to check and edit writings produced by AI.

Engaging pedagogical resources

The invention of AI should make us rethink education. With the help of this tool, education in this new world will be made more exciting and meaningful for students. However, AI is going nowhere, and many excellent techniques and technologies are available to help students cheat. No system is error-free.

The most effective strategy to prevent cheating is to include a number of tactics in exams. In addition, academics must be proficient in using various technologies, including AI. For example, in some universities in the US, teachers have started incorporating the chatbot into writing classes to assist students in coming up with writing ideas for designing an analysis project where students critique the essays produced by ChatGPT to find areas for improvement and weak points.

However, as time goes on, AI technologies will continue to advance in sophistication and accessibility. Thus, educators must comprehend these technologies and their positive and harmful effects and try to incorporate these tools in the best possible way in their instruction and learning.

(The author is an executive director of a career counselling nonprofit)