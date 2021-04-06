Dear Madam,

I am a second year BBA student specialising in finance and banking. I wish to pursue a career in the same field. Would it be advisable to pursue a master's degree overseas or work for a few years and pursue an MBA?

Shreya N

Dear Shreya,

In my personal opinion, I think it is better to finish your studies at one go rather than take a break to work. It is not easy for most people to get back to their books once they start to work and experience financial independence. I suggest you pursue a Master’s programme in Finance, Investment and Risk Management now.

Dear Madam,

I am in my 2nd year BBA and I am also doing my ACCA course. I want to migrate abroad with my six-year-old son and mother. Please guide me whether I need to do MSc, MBA or apply for job opportunities. In all the three scenarios, I need to take my son and mother along.

Roopa

Dear Roopa,

The only two countries which will allow you to take your mother and child along with you are New Zealand and Canada. The easiest route to enter any country is with a student visa. Join a reputed university in either one of these countries to pursue an MBM or MSc. On completion of your course, you will be allowed to stay back for three years and work. During this time, you can find yourself a job and start on the permanent residency / migration process. Entry requirement to a university in both these countries is an IELTS academic test. Both New Zealand and Canada are extremely welcoming of good international students and are very supportive.

Dear Madam,

I am studying final year civil engineering. I am unable to decide on a university for my higher education abroad. Please do suggest a good university and minimum academic requirements.

Ravi Kumar

Dear Ravi,

A good GPA in your degree (first class or high second class) and IELTS of 6.5 and above is what is required for most UK universities. Draft a strong statement of purpose outlining the reason you wish to study the chosen subject in the chosen university. Your resume should have clear timelines with necessary details. If you have work experience, include the dates and your responsibilities. Pick a university that is affordable, offers scholarships and is well-known. Suggested courses after civil engineering are project management, constructions management, urban planning and development, etc. A master's course in the UK is for a duration of one year. During your course of study, you are allowed to work for 20 hours a week and 40 hours during weekends. Students get to stay back in UK for two years on completion of their study. Universities I recommend for this course are Nottingham Trent university, University of Westminster London, City University London, Cardiff University and University of Strathclyde.

Dear Madam,

My son is clearing his final semester in electrical and electronic engineering bachelors. He wants to take up masters abroad. Is there any entity which will sort of guide and help apply and assist through this process? He wants to go to Germany, Sweden or UK. There are so many of them offering admissions and we are unable to finalise one. Budgets also have some bearing.

A parent

Dear Parent,

You could take the help of a consultant with your son's entire admission process. All applications for admissions are done online through the university portals. An education consultant/guidance counsellor will generally advise on universities, courses, and help with documentation for applications, scholarships, visa and housing. Some German universities would require you to apply through the uni-assist portal which is tied up with most of their public universities. The top schools in Germany are Technical University of Munich, RWTH Aachen and Technical university of Berlin. Most public universities in Germany are free for all. The best universities in Sweden are KTH Royal institute of technology, ETH Zurich, Chalmers and Lund. The top three UK universities are Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London. Other well-known schools in the UK for Electrical Engineering are University of Glasgow, University of Manchester, University of Southampton and University of Nottingham.

Dear Madam,

I wish to pursue master's in electrical engineering (EV or renewable energy) in the US. Please suggest some universities which are affordable.

Dheemanth

Dear Dheemanth,

State universities and public universities are generally more affordable than private universities. Arizona State University, Penn State University, North Carolina State University, Purdue University and Santa Clara University are good for renewable energy programmes.