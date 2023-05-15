Bite-sized learning for maximum impact

In today’s rapidly changing workplace, employees need to constantly learn new skills and adapt to changing technologies and business practices. Traditional training methods are often time-consuming and ineffective, as employees may not retain information presented in lengthy sessions.

Microlearning has emerged as an effective training technique for the contemporary workplace. It involves breaking down complex topics into bite-sized, easily digestible pieces of information that can be consumed in just a few minutes.

This approach to learning has been proven to be effective in the workplace, and many companies are adopting it as part of their training programs.

The benefits

Microlearning offers several benefits to organisations, including:

Time and cost savings: Microlearning reduces the need for lengthy training sessions, which saves organisations time and money. Instead of taking time off work for lengthy training sessions, employees can complete microlearning activities during their downtime.

Microlearning reduces the need for lengthy training sessions, which saves organisations time and money. Instead of taking time off work for lengthy training sessions, employees can complete microlearning activities during their downtime. Regular training: Microlearning is an ongoing process, which means that employees can receive training on a regular basis, rather than just once or twice a year. This can help improve employee retention by providing ongoing, relevant training that keeps employees engaged and motivated.

Microlearning is an ongoing process, which means that employees can receive training on a regular basis, rather than just once or twice a year. This can help improve employee retention by providing ongoing, relevant training that keeps employees engaged and motivated. Increased productivity: Microlearning provides targeted, relevant training on specific topics, which helps employees quickly gain the skills and knowledge they need to perform their jobs more effectively. By providing employees with the skills and knowledge they need to perform their jobs more effectively, organisations can increase productivity.

Microlearning provides targeted, relevant training on specific topics, which helps employees quickly gain the skills and knowledge they need to perform their jobs more effectively. By providing employees with the skills and knowledge they need to perform their jobs more effectively, organisations can increase productivity. Improved employee retention: Microlearning keeps employees engaged and motivated by providing ongoing, relevant training that helps them succeed in their roles. By providing targeted, relevant training on specific topics, employees can quickly gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their roles. This can lead to improved job satisfaction and a more engaged workforce overall.

Techniques for implementation

To implement microlearning in the workplace, organisations need to follow certain techniques:

Engaging content: Microlearning should include engaging content that captures the attention of employees. This can be achieved by using multimedia such as videos, animations, and infographics. Employees are more likely to retain information presented in an engaging way, which makes it easier for them to apply their new knowledge to their work.

Microlearning should include engaging content that captures the attention of employees. This can be achieved by using multimedia such as videos, animations, and infographics. Employees are more likely to retain information presented in an engaging way, which makes it easier for them to apply their new knowledge to their work. Accessibility: Content should be delivered in a way that is accessible to all employees, regardless of their learning style or ability. This might involve offering training in multiple formats, such as text-based content, videos, and podcasts. organisations should ensure that the microlearning content is accessible on multiple devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Content should be delivered in a way that is accessible to all employees, regardless of their learning style or ability. This might involve offering training in multiple formats, such as text-based content, videos, and podcasts. organisations should ensure that the microlearning content is accessible on multiple devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Bite-sized learning: Microlearning should focus on short-form learning activities that can be consumed in just a few minutes. Employees are more likely to engage with short-form learning activities, as they are less time-consuming and can be completed during their downtime.

Microlearning should focus on short-form learning activities that can be consumed in just a few minutes. Employees are more likely to engage with short-form learning activities, as they are less time-consuming and can be completed during their downtime. Relevant content: Microlearning should provide relevant training on specific topics that employees need to perform their jobs more effectively. This might include training on new software or technologies, customer service skills, or compliance-related topics.

Training fresh hires

Microlearning is particularly effective for training fresh hires. To ensure that new employees receive the best possible training, organisations should follow certain best practices:

Onboarding programmes: organisations should develop onboarding programs that include microlearning modules. This helps new hires quickly learn about the company culture, policies, and procedures. Microlearning modules can be used to provide new hires with an overview of the company’s history, mission, and values, as well as specific information on their job responsibilities and expectations.

organisations should develop onboarding programs that include microlearning modules. This helps new hires quickly learn about the company culture, policies, and procedures. Microlearning modules can be used to provide new hires with an overview of the company’s history, mission, and values, as well as specific information on their job responsibilities and expectations. Gamification: Gamification can be an effective technique for engaging new hires in the learning process. By incorporating game elements into microlearning activities, such as points, badges, and leaderboards, organisations can make training more fun and engaging for new hires.

Gamification can be an effective technique for engaging new hires in the learning process. By incorporating game elements into microlearning activities, such as points, badges, and leaderboards, organisations can make training more fun and engaging for new hires. Peer learning: Peer learning can be an effective way to train new hires. By pairing new hires with experienced employees, organisations can provide new hires with hands-on training and mentorship. This can help new hires quickly learn the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their roles.

Real-world scenarios

Microlearning modules should include real-world scenarios that are relevant to new hires’ job roles. This can help new hires quickly apply their new knowledge to their work and understand how it fits into their day-to-day responsibilities.

Microlearning is an effective training technique for the contemporary workplace. By breaking down complex topics into bite-sized pieces of information, organisations can provide employees with targeted, relevant training on specific topics. This can help improve employee retention, productivity, and job satisfaction.

To implement microlearning in the workplace, organisations should focus on engaging content, accessibility, bite-sized learning, and relevant content. For training fresh hires, organisations should develop onboarding programmes, incorporate gamification, encourage peer learning, and use real-world scenarios. With these techniques, organisations can effectively train their employees and help them succeed in their roles.

(The author is the director of a Pune-based management institute)