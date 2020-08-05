Blended learning holds the key

In last few months, Covid-19 has brought about unprecedented changes and profound disruption in the education landscape. The shift towards e-learning has bridged the gap between students and educators, and has enabled learning to continue. But there is still a section of students whose future hangs in balance, as their aspirations were to pursue higher education abroad.

However, there are some emerging trends, which shall be instrumental for such students in planning their next course of action.

According to a recent study, 91% of Indian students aspiring to study abroad still want to continue with their plans despite Covid-19. The study also found that due to the current confusion and dilemma over the study visa norms in the US, more students are favouring UK, Australia and Germany as their study abroad destination.

Considering the current circumstances, blended learning can address the issue of inaccessibility and also empower both teachers and learners. Blended learning is an amalgamation of offline traditional classes and online/virtual learning methods, which entails the presence of both teachers and students. Offline physical classroom approach requires the presence of both educator and a student at a decided place to discuss a subject/topic, whereas, virtual learning is the delivery of education through the online/digital modes of learning, which can be conducted by an educator and accessed by students from anywhere.

Many universities are adopting blended learning to ensure continuity of learning, along with safety of students. Face-to-face teaching will be complemented by a mix of pre-recorded lessons, online interactive teaching sessions and live-streamed lectures. On the other hand, blended learning will allow students to commence education in a foreign university from the safety of their homes now, and they can do the remaining course at the university once travelling restrictions are eased.

While blended learning is crucial for all educational institutions to ensure continuity in learning, it will take some time for both teachers and students to get used to it.

Online learning is more effective if it is conducted without interruptions. Therefore, it is advisable for teachers to pre-plan their online classes, share the subject of discussion in advance with students and take feedback from students post the classes to ensure proper delivery. The idea is not just to conduct a class but provide a constructive learning experience for students.

Post Covid-19, blended learning will be a key feature in many universities around the world. In fact, eventually it may lead to an evolution in education models, with universities offering complete degrees with a combination of online classes and campus education.

(The author is with Queen’s University Belfast)