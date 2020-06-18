Bulletin Board

E-internship programme

Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Bengaluru has launched an E-internship programme for trainee psychologists and social workers. For more information, contact 9448374392.

Entrance exams

COMEDK and UniGAUGE Exam for admission to engineering courses will be held on July 25. For more information and to register, log on to www.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com.

MTech programmes

IIIT Naya Raipur is inviting applications for MTech programmes. Apply by July 7. For more information, log on to www.iiitnr.ac.in.

Machine learning programme

Udacity is offering scholarships for Machine Learning Nanodegree programme in Microsoft Azure. Apply by June 30. For more information, log on to www.udacity.com.

Online training

Internshala Trainings has launched Re.Start, a free online training programme to help professionals reskill themselves and rebuild their careers. Apply by July 15. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2YwJg7H.

Data science course

Imarticus Learning in collaboration with KPMG is offering a Data Science Prodegree course. For more information, log on to www.imarticus.org/data-science-prodegree.

ICCC foundation programme

Mindler will be hosting a free two-day virtual ICCC foundation programme on career counselling on June 27 and 28. For more information, log on to www.mindler.com/iccc.

NEET scholarship

Vidyamandir classes is offering Covid-19 support scholarship to NEET aspirants. The last date to apply is June 30. For more information, log on to www.vidyamandir.com.

Videography internship

REVIVE is hiring an intern for Videography profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of video editing and video making may apply by June 21. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-826.

Business development internship

Voosh Foods is hiring an intern for Business Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by June 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-829.

Content writing internship

MrStudyBuddy is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by June 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-830.

Civil engineering internship

Annciya Estates is hiring an intern for Civil Engineering profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of AutoCAD may apply by June 21. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-831.

Master in urban design

Anant National University is offering a Master’s course in Urban Design. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2UF1Lpy.

UG courses

Whistling Woods International is inviting applications for under graduation courses in the fields of film, communication and creative arts. Apply by June 25. For more information, log on to www.whistlingwoods.net.

Scholarship test

TIME is conducting TIME Talent Search Examination, a scholarship test for CLAT aspirants on June 20. For more information, log on to https://www. time4education.com/local/ articlecms/page.php?id=4254.

Digital learning programme

Educational Initiatives is launching a digital learning programme for students of Classes 6 to 9. The programme will commence on June 22. For more information, log on to www.ei-india.com or contact 9821443159.