Bulletin Board

Fellowship programme

Indian School of Democracy is inviting applications for A Good Politician, a bi-lingual fellowship programme from aspiring political leaders, For more information, log on to www.indianschoolofdemocracy.org.

Youth contact programme

Applications are invited for H-Social Creator, a youth contact programme by Hyundai Motor India Foundation. Apply by January 15. For more information, log on to www.hsocialcreator.in.

Fellowship for climate action

Anant National University is inviting applications for Fellowship for Climate Action. Apply by February 28. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3pJ1ezW.

Lamp fellowship

Applications are invited for the Legislative Assistants to Members of Parliament (LAMP) Fellowship from young professionals and graduates under the age of 25. Apply by January 17. For more information, log on to www.prsindia.org/lamp.

Scholarship for girls

Applications are invited for Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls. Apply by January 15. For more information, log on to http://bit.ly/ICSG-21.

MSc in educational assistive technology

The University of Dundee is inviting applications for MSc in Educational Assistive Technology. Apply by January 8. For more information, log on to bit.ly/31IAzJl.

MSc in applied statistics

The University of Strathclyde, UK is inviting applications for MSc Applied Statistics in Health Sciences course. For more information, log on to bit.ly/2OprsqB.

Medico journalism internship

TheRightDoctors is hiring an intern for Medico Journalism profile at work from home. Students with relevant skills and interests may apply by January 14. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-995.

Journalism internship

CarThrust is hiring interns for Journalism profile at work from home. Students with knowledge of WordPress and English Proficiency (spoken and written) may apply by January 9. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-997.

Media and PR internship

Clarity Communication is hiring interns for Media and Public Relations profile. Students with knowledge of MS Office, English Proficiency (spoken and written) and Kannada Proficiency (spoken) may apply by January 14. Apply at: bit.ly/DH-998.

Video editing internship

7FRAMES is hiring interns for Video Editing profile. Students with knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects may apply by January 14. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1000.

Deep learning internship

MoBack IDC is hiring interns for OpenCV And Deep Learning profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of C#, Python, C++ Programming and Deep Learning may apply by January 14. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1001.

Operations internship

Reward360 Global Services is hiring interns for an Operations profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS Office, MS-PowerPoint and MS-Excel may apply by January 14. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1002.