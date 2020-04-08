Bulletin Board April 9

Data science programme

Analytics Vidhya is offering Initiate AI, a Data Science Induction Programme for free till May 31. For more information and to register, log on to https://bit.ly/39qhvkJ.

Online courses

T.I.M.E. has launched online classes for different courses such as CLAT + IPM, BBA and CAT etc. For more information, visit https://www.time4education.com/cc_enrollments/crashcourse1.aspx?c=ALL.

Online resources

NCR Eduservices is offering free online educational resources for teachers, students and organisations. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3dGHTKz.

Counselling service

Yocket is providing free counselling services to students who wish to Study Abroad. For more information, log on to https://yocket.in.

Online training programme

Internshala is offering free online training programmes for children of healthcare workers till April 15. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2wGH3g4.

STEM classes

STEMROBO Technologies is offering virtual classes, free webinars and lectures in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for students in Classes 4 to 12. For more information, log on to www.stemrobo.com.

Online courses

Testbook is offering Testbook Pass to students preparing for government job exams to access online courses, mock test, practice quizzes etc. For more information, log on to https://testbook.com.

Postgraduate programmes

Applications are invited for graduate diploma and postgraduate programmes of Indian School of Business & Finance. The last date to apply is April 21. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2QQCl6e.

Make-up artistry course

Make-up Studio Training Center invites application for Comprehensive Make-up Artistry Course. The last date to apply is April 15. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/33QHf8N or contact 099100 34597.

PhD programme

IIIT Naya Raipur is inviting applications for PhD programme. The last date to apply is April 17. For more information, log on to www.iiitnr.ac.in.