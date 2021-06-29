Bulletin Board - June 29

Course in public policy
MIT World Peace University, Pune and KPMG invite applications for PG course in public policy. The last date to apply is July 5. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3qmXi9G.
Programmes in management
IIM, Nagpur and The Second Wind invite applications for programmes in operation/ strategic /general management. Visit https://bit.ly/2T8dyz9 for details.
Scholarship for BE students
The Institution of Engineering & Technology has invited engineering students to apply for a scholarship by August 15. Visit https://bit.ly/3wVxPqo for details.
Courses in finance
BSE Institute Limited and GIFT SEZ Ltd is offering courses in finance and capital markets. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3d9cyBF.
Sports journalism internship
League11 is hiring sports journalism interns. Those knowing English, analytics, anchoring may apply by July 6. The stipend will be Rs 5,000-8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0400.
Digital media internship
Opoyi is hiring interns for a digital media profile. Interested students may apply by July 6. The stipend will be Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0401.
Video making internship
CronJ IT Technologies is hiring interns for a video editing profile in Bengaluru. Those interested may apply by July 7. The stipend will be Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0402.
Graphic design internship
Ravin Technologies is hiring interns for a graphic design profile in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is July 7. A stipend of Rs 10,000-12,000 per month will be given. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0403.
Leadership programmes
GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education is offering leadership programmes for school students. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3wV3fNq.
