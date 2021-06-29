Bulletin Board - June 29

Bulletin Board - June 29

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jun 29 2021
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 18:44 ist

Course in public policy

MIT World Peace University, Pune and KPMG invite applications for PG course in public policy. The last date to apply is July 5. Apply at: https://bit.ly/3qmXi9G.

 

Programmes in management

IIM, Nagpur and The Second Wind invite applications for programmes in operation/ strategic /general management. Visit https://bit.ly/2T8dyz9 for details. 

 

Scholarship for BE students

The Institution of Engineering & Technology has invited engineering students to apply for a scholarship by August 15. Visit https://bit.ly/3wVxPqo for details.

 

Courses in finance

BSE Institute Limited and GIFT SEZ Ltd is offering courses in finance and capital markets. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3d9cyBF.

 

Sports journalism internship

League11 is hiring sports journalism interns. Those knowing English, analytics, anchoring may apply by July 6. The stipend will be Rs 5,000-8,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0400.

 

Digital media internship

Opoyi is hiring interns for a digital media profile. Interested students may apply by July 6. The stipend will be Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0401.

 

Video making internship

CronJ IT Technologies is hiring interns for a video editing profile in Bengaluru. Those interested may apply by July 7. The stipend will be Rs 10,000-15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0402.

 

Graphic design internship

Ravin Technologies is hiring interns for a graphic design profile in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is July 7. A stipend of Rs 10,000-12,000 per month will be given. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-0403.

 

Leadership programmes

GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education is offering leadership programmes for school students. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3wV3fNq.

