Carrying out research work adds value to one’s profile

Dear Madam,

Which exams should I take up after completing BSc in Agriculture to study in foreign universities? Are there any fellowships, specifically government-sponsored ones, that I can apply for?

Nisha

Dear Nisha,

Germany is one country which still offers courses almost free of cost even for an international student. Some of the German Universities that offer master’s in International Agriculture or Horticultural Sciences are Leibniz University Hannover, Humboldt University Berlin and Technical University of Munich. These programmes are largely research-based. It will help if you carry out some research work outside your regular course-work while you are pursuing your bachelor’s and submit a synopsis of your work along with your application. Other European Universities that are good for Agriculture, Agrobiology, Horticulture and Organic Agriculture are University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria; Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary and Aarhus University, Denmark. The entry requirement for all these universities for a master’s programme is GRE and TOEFL or IELTS tests. In the UK, I would recommend University of Lincoln, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Reading and New Castle. The entry requirement to the UK universities is IELTS. Most of these universities offer scholarships and fellowships.

While submitting the application, you need to send official transcripts of BSc, proof of some research work carried out, three letters of recommendation from your present faculty, statement of motivation or purpose, copy of your passport, your resume and internship certificates if any.

Dear Madam,

My son is pursuing BE in Computer Science and wishes to do MS abroad. Can you suggest a university and specialisation for him? Also, what is the procedure to apply to foreign universities?

Sreedhar Kulkarni

Dear Sreedhar,

Universities across the world offer a wide range of specialisations that include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Control Systems, Electromagnetics, Antennas and Microwave circuits, Electronic and Mixed-signal circuit design, Electric power and Energy systems, Signal processing and communications, Solid-state electronics, Computer Systems and Software, Digital Signal Processing, Electrical Energy, Electromagnetics, Microelectronics or Microsystems, Optics and Photonics, Systems and Controls, Telecommunications, VLSI Systems and Digital Design.

The US still remains a favourite destination for students wishing to pursue an MS in Computer Science. Your son has to take the GRE and TOEFL iBT exam. Your son should research and select a few universities. All applications are submitted online. He should upload his transcripts, statement of purpose and resume on the application portal. GRE and TOEFL test scores when available should be ordered directly from the ETS website to be sent to all the universities.

Dear Madam,

I completed BE in Industrial Engineering and Management four years ago. After graduation, I took up a job in an IT company but quit it after a few months. I then did an internship at a Data Science company and am working in the same company as a Junior Data Scientist. I now desire to pursue higher studies. Can you please suggest some good universities in Europe for master’s in Data Science or Actuarial Science? Is it too late for a 25-year-old to take up a master’s programme?

Sreekanth

Dear Sreekanth,

The good news is most UK universities offer master’s in Data Science to students who come from different backgrounds. It is not necessary for you to have studied data science or similar subjects in your undergraduate degree. The master’s programme is for a duration of one year. The UK allows you to stay back in their country for two years after your studies. Mature students can apply to these courses. The only entry requirement is an IELTS test.

Getting into a university in other European countries is a lot more competitive. You need a GRE to pursue your master’s there.