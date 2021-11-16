Convince interviewer of your genuine interest

Dear Madam,

My daughter has completed her MSc in Clinical Psychology. What is a good recognised international post-Master’s degree for her to pursue which will allow her to practice as a Clinical Psychologist on her return to India?

A parent

Dear Parent,

If your daughter has already completed her MSc in Clinical Psychology, she could work as a school counsellor, learning disabilities specialist, substance abuse counsellor, marriage and family therapist, behavioural health, medical, or counselling psychologist.

Additional clinical psychologist career possibilities include clinical case manager, clinical or mental health social worker, neuropsychologist, and child psychologist. If she is keen on studying further, she should apply for a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology programme. I recommend the UK as the duration and cost of the course is lesser than in the US.

The UK also allows students to stay back and work for a couple of years giving her ample time to gain work experience before returning to India. I would recommend University College London, University of Manchester, University of Bath, King’s College London, University of Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow for this course.

These are very reputed universities that offer practical training as a part of their curriculum.

Dear Madam,

I am in Class 12. I want to pursue computer engineering abroad. How do I do this? Should I write any exam? Please suggest some universities.

A student

Dear Student,

If you want to study in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, you need to write the IELTS academic exam. If you want to pursue Computer Engineering in the US, Canada, Singapore or Europe, in addition to an English test like IELTS or TOEFL or PTE, you need to write the SAT and Subject SAT in Math level 2 and Physics. A popular subject like Computer Engineering is offered by all the top universities in every country. The best for Computer Engineering in the world include Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nanyang Technological University, Carnegie Mellon University, National University of Singapore, University of California Berkeley, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich), Technical University of Munich, Stanford, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, University College London, Cambridge, Georgia Tech, Harvard, University of Toronto and University of Waterloo.

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing my undergraduate studies in dairy sciences. For my masters, I want to study abroad. Could you suggest good universities?

Mahanth Mallikarjun Doni

Dear Mahanth,

Kiel University Germany, Massey University New Zealand, University of Copenhagen Denmark, University of Guelph Canada, University of Wisconsin US are known for dairy science and technology.

Dear Madam,

I already have a master’s in political science. I wish to do a distance degree in psychology from a university abroad. How do I do this? What are the costs?

Sharmila

Dear Sharmila,

As an international student, you don’t really benefit from studying an online course abroad. You end up paying the same amount of fees whether you choose to study in person or online. The only difference is you don’t spend on living expenses. To give you a rough estimate, an online course from the UK will cost you around Rs 15 lakhs for a year while in the US it will cost you around Rs 30 lakhs. In my opinion, if you are willing to spend so much on your education, you may as well get the international exposure and experience of studying in a multi-cultural and diverse campus with state-of- the-art facilities.

Dear Madam,

I have been shooting small films on my DSLR and other small home-recording equipment and have built a portfolio. I wish to study the art of film-making. What are some good universities to do so?

Sharath

Dear Sharath,

Middlesex University London, Anglia Ruskin University, University of Westminster, Leeds Beckett University, Nottingham Trent University, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Regents are some of the universities in the UK that are known for their programmes in film-making. Pace University, NYFA, University of Southern California, New York University, California Institute of the Arts, Columbia University, Chapman University, UCLA and Emerson are the popular choices in the US for film studies. Application documents must also include a link to a showreel (a website, vimeo or Youtube channel). You are normally expected to offer material evidence of previous activities as appropriate to your background. For example, showreels of practical work and portfolios.

You should be able to convince the interviewer of a genuine interest in the innovative use of film, video and digital media.