Does writing by hand still matter?

Recently, a mother whose children were in the middle and primary classes wanted me to suggest a summer activity which would not only keep them indoors but also help develop some important skills that didn't involve active use of an electronic device.

I suggested penmanship along with activities such as reading books. Penmanship is the art or practice of writing by hand.

As expected, the suggestion did not go well with the parent. In this age when children are coming up with some fantastic apps by learning coding, penmanship seems to be an obsolete skill. Perhaps, in the years to come, writing by hand may itself become antiquated. Then, one may wonder, what is the point in engaging school children in improving their handwriting during vacations?

But in fact, penmanship is an important communication skill that students need to acquire as it plays a notable role in helping them develop a strong personality. That is why, though keyboard is a widely used tool for written communication today, writing on paper with a pen or pencil is still important in formal education from early childhood to undergraduate years.

World over, students are required to learn to reproduce letters from the very start of schooling. In the next few years, children are expected to gain enough mastery on producing a piece of legible writing at the required speed with some conscious effort.

Even in written examinations, assessments are generally based on the efficiency of penmanship. An answer presented in a good writing attracts more marks. As a result, child with good knowledge but poor penmanship may perform poorly in academics.

Factors responsible

Handwriting styles are entirely subjective and are based on many factors including bone structure in the hand, influences in the early years of learning and personality traits. But in general, certain characteristics define good and bad handwriting.

Handwriting in which the letters are properly formed and spaced and can be read without much effort is considered to be good. This apart, visually-balanced appeal of the handwriting is equally important.

Quite often, the posture adopted by the child while writing or the way they hold the pencil/pen could be a spoiler. But the good news is that handwriting of every child (children with developmental disorder or other problems are exceptional) can be improved by adopting corrective techniques and regular practice.

As with all skills, the handwriting of most students falls within the wide band between the good and the bad. Teachers frequently use the phrase 'scope for improvement' to indicate that effort may be directed towards the particular aspect of learning. Hence it is better that all children, especially those in the junior classes, be put through a regimen of penmanship.

Next-level writing

Penmanship need not be limited to print or cursive writing. For children who have stabilised well with normal writing, writing by hand can be taken to the next level. Learning calligraphy and trying out different writing tools like a brush and paint, and handmade nibs and ink can be a refreshing as well as challenging hobby for children. This will also help students in making banners or charts for project work.

The internet offers many tips and exercises for improving a child's motor skills, especially handwriting. There are also many activity sheets to help parents and students get started. And what better time for this project than summer holidays!