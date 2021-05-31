Eat healthy, sleep well and exercise even as you study

Dear Madam,

I am in Class 10 but not able to focus on my studies. Can you give me some study tips so that I can work towards achieving my goal?

Vytla Mayur

Dear Vytla,

It is hard to give you specific study tips without speaking to you and understanding the challenges you are facing. However, it is important to ensure that while you are studying you also take care of other aspects of your life which are necessary – like making sure you are getting some exercise, making sure you are eating healthy and sleeping enough and well. Also making sure that you are getting enough time to unwind and do something relaxing as well as connecting with friends. It is important to not spend every free minute studying because you will get tired and burn out before the exams arrive. It is also important to put these exams in perspective. Put in your best effort, and learn the best you can, but do not stay anchored to the marks, because that is not something you can control. The 10th Boards are just another exam. They are not the most important exam, or they are not going to determine the fate of the rest of your life. Sometimes by thinking these exams are so important, we cause so much stress within us that we are unable to focus. Apart from that make sure you keep your phone and other electronic devices away from you when you are studying. If you are using the computer to study, make sure all other tabs and windows are closed. Focus in units of 20-25 minutes and then take a break of a couple of minutes and then focus for another 20-25 minutes. So focus in chunks of time and get up and walk around in between. Try and make a mind-map of what you study. If you are a visual learner that is often helpful. And most importantly, study to learn, not to get the marks. Your motivation is important in helping you focus.

Dear Madam,

I graduated in 2017 from a prestigious engineering college with mediocre scores. Even though the branch I studied was not something I wanted, I eventually loved it. I could have performed better but did not go that extra mile which made me repent a lot. Since I started working from home in 2020, I have been suffering insomnia. Due to this, I feel aimless in life and that I am a disappointment to my parents. How do I sort this mess?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Nothing about the world as we knew it is the same right now, and nothing seems to be in our control. And that can be very unsettling. It can also be hard to find motivation at a time like this. If this is causing you so much distress that you are unable to sleep, and are having negative thoughts and losing your confidence, it is important that you reach out to a counsellor who can help you sift through your thoughts and gain a new perspective on how to view yourself, your life and the world around you. Remember, in this current situation where everything seems to be out of one’s control, there is one thing that you can control – and that is you. Your thoughts, behaviours, attitudes, how you process what is happening around you, and how much you allow it to affect you. Counselling will help you learn to focus on what you can control.