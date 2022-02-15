Exposure to different cultures helps students gain a global perspective

Dear Madam,

I have enrolled for a bachelor's degree in pharmacy in a college. I intend to take up Pharm D through lateral entry after my fourth year or alternatively pursue M Pharm. I am interested in pursuing research in leading pharma companies abroad. Please advise me on the same.

N Rachana

Dear Rachana,

After your B Pharma, you have the option of choosing to become a pharmacist or pharmaceutical scientist. Pursuing your research with leading pharma companies is possible in both these options. Pharmacists prepare and dispense medications, monitor their use, and collaborate with other healthcare providers to treat patients. They typically work in pharmacy and hospital settings and are directly involved in patient care. Pharmaceutical scientists, on the other hand, are involved in the process of discovering and testing new drugs. Their work is driven by research and they typically work in a laboratory environment. You could pursue M Pharm, Pharm D or PhD in areas such as pharmaceutical science, clinical pharmacy, genomic approaches to drug discovery, pharmacology and biotechnology, pharmaceutical management, pharmaceutical chemistry, technical pharmacy and biomedical science. Northeastern University, University of Rutgers, University of Illinois Chicago US, University of Auckland in New Zealand, Monash University Australia, Technical University Braunschweig, Germany, Cardiff University in UK, Karolinska University in Sweden and University of Toronto in Canada are known for the best pharma programmes. Most of these universities have tie ups for internships with big pharma companies. They also provide opportunities for original research experience in department labs and the option to do a laboratory-based master's thesis for credit.

Dear Madam,

I have completed my BSc Hons in Food Processing and Technology. I am looking to pursue my master's in Food Technology abroad. What university would you recommend, are there any scholarships, and what is the procedure to apply to a university?

Nagaraj Allappa Darur

Dear Nagaraj,

Some of the best universities for food technology are University College Dublin, Ireland, University of Guelph and University of British Columbia in Canada, University of California Davis and University of Illinois Urbana Champaign in the US, Leeds University and University of Glasgow in the UK, University of Copenhagen and University of Aarhus in Denmark, Technical University of Munich and Technical University of Berlin in Germany and NUS Singapore. All universities offer merit-based scholarships for international students. Application process for admission and scholarship is online through the university’s portal. You would have to apply one year before the start of the course for most universities especially if you are looking for scholarships. Application documents would include a valid passport, high school and degree transcripts, resume, two letters of recommendation and a statement of purpose which addresses your career goals, subject and university choice. In addition to this, you would need to take an English test like IELTS, TOEFL, PTE or DUOLINGO. It is best to check on the university website as to which test is acceptable by them.

Dear Madam,

I have wanted to study in an Ivy league school for years. What should I do to prepare myself? Also, is it better to go abroad for undergraduate or postgraduate degree?

Shwetha H

Dear Shwetha,

If you wish to pursue your studies in an Ivy league university, you must have an excellent academic track record, in addition to a high GPA in high school. Remember, like you, students all over the world aspire to study here. Your application should stand out amongst the thousands that the universities receive. Prepare an impressive resume listing out your awards and achievements in academics, sports, extra-curricular activities and community service. Strong writing skills are very important as you will be asked to write a few essays as a part of the application process. As far as going abroad for undergraduate or master’s is concerned, you should take this decision in consultation with your parents. Ivy leagues are expensive. A Bachelors degree in the US is for a duration of four years and a Master’s degree is for two years. You could also consider going abroad to a good university, not necessarily an Ivy league, for your Bachelors for the sheer experience of living in a new country, meeting people from different parts of the world, learning about different cultures and interacting with an eclectic community, getting practical exposure along with traditional classroom lessons, becoming independent, responsible, tolerant and accepting of all kinds of people you are exposed to and having a global perspective on every issue.