Figure out your career plan

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected social, political and economic structures around the world leading to a phase of utter isolation, depression and uncertainty. The pandemic has also affected the economy severely resulting in spike in unemployment. Job seekers and the freshly graduated batch of 2020 have been one of the worst-affected groups.

So, what can job seekers do at this unfortunate time?

The unemployed now have the time to figure out their career plan. They can utilise the current situation by directing their focus towards upskilling and self-growth. In these trying times, upskilling is the need of the hour.

Upskilling can be achieved in various forms. People can enrol in new online certification courses to enhance their skills and knowledge. Many EdTech companies are offering free courses for students. Such courses will add value to the resumes and open the field for more recruiters. A good resume attracts good recruiters. Upgrade your resume with the details of all the certifications and courses taken up during the lockdown.

Upskilling can also be achieved by learning new languages which can prove to be useful in future. Learning new languages also gives the opportunity to apply for jobs abroad.

Candidates should use this time to make themselves technology proficient. They must take up courses to enhance their technical skills which will come handy once they start with their jobs.

People can now utilise their time in researching different fields and gauge which field is best suited for them. If they wish to pursue a different field they can research about the same. This will help them realise what they want and then can go for it with fresh motivation.

Drawing out a list of employers, especially small companies or start-ups will be beneficial owing to the fact that a lot of graduates will attempt to seek employment in the top-ranking companies. However, recruitment processes in the top-ranking companies have been put on hold presently. Seeking out smaller organisations might provide more opportunities than any top-ranking firm.

Candidates can also use this time to practice virtual interviews to enhance their interview skills. Recruiters are now employing through virtual interviews only. Hence, some practice will only help boost the confidence of a candidate.

While aiming for job opportunities, one needs to create a strong network to be able to score more opportunities. Being in touch with other job-seekers will help you know about job openings in different companies.

Unemployment might be one of the biggest drawbacks of Covid-19 right now, but on a brighter note it has offered many opportunities for self-assessment and self-growth. It is definitely a life lesson for all.

(The author is CMD, Kaya Spirits)