Going to school can help in learning social norms

Children are happy to go back to school. Here, they enjoy the company of their friends. It is not just the academic curriculum that shapes the life of a child. Even though learning from peers does not feature in the academic curriculum, it is equally important. Going to school helps children prepare for the world with its complicated social norms, helping them find a place in the world. Acquiring social skills is no easy task. Dealing with daily social activities that correspond to their age and intelligence will help in this task. Interpersonal communication with peers, staff and teachers provide opportunities to begin socialisation of the child. Some of the skills that need to be developed for socialisation are listed below.

Communication skills

Greeting teachers, elders and friends is one of the earliest lessons that we are taught.

Listening patiently and responding in a suitable way is one of the basic norms of society.

Apart from verbal language, the child also learns about signs, gestures, facial expressions, voice variations which help understand human communication and behaviour. Understanding them is essential for good social behaviour.

Another important aspect of communication is sensitivity to others. Children learn this through experiences in different situations in school. Understanding the subtle suggestions, comments, opinions and reactions of other children in the school sharpen their sensitivity.

Making friends, sharing and caring, helping, working and coordinating in a team are also some behaviours that one consciously and unconsciously acquires during school days.

Reviewing others’ work, accepting criticism and compliments play a major role in growing up to be a responsible person.

The improper understanding of situations may sometimes result in inappropriate social behaviour.

A child learns to understand different situations to respond suitably in school by managing reactions to teasing, humiliation, ridicule and also learn to accept appreciation or criticism.

Problem-solving

As adults, we come across many problems. School life equips the child for adulthood. Sorting out misunderstandings or any other issues with friends, framing their own terms and conditions for negotiations, seeking help when required, planning and executing projects, arriving at the best possible judgements and being open to discussions are some of the life lessons that can be acquired in school.

