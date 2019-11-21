How to prepare for KAS exam?

As we anticipate the release of KPSC notification for Gazetted Probationers, here is a guide on how to start your preparation for Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Examination. Before we start with the preparation part, it is important to understand the structure of the examination and the requirements.

The KAS Examination is a Civil Services Examination. It is a statewide competitive examination in Karnataka conducted by the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) for recruitment to Group A and B posts in various departments of the Government of Karnataka, including the Karnataka Administrative Service and Karnataka State Police Service.

Any Indian who is a graduate, above 21 years of age and below 35 years of age (with upper age relaxation for some sections) is eligible. Every eligible candidate gets 5 attempts with additional attempts for some. Here, it is important to determine if you are eligible for certain relaxations early on as one has to consider horizontal reservations and not just vertical reservations.

When is the exam conducted? There is no fixed date in a calendar year as to when the notification will be released or the exam conducted. Also, the exam is not conducted annually and therefore it is important to keep a tab.

There are three stages to a KAS exam. The first stage of the exam is the Preliminary Exam which comprises two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions). Each paper contains 100 questions and carries a maximum of 200 marks. Every correct answer will be awarded 2 marks and for each wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted as penalty. The Preliminary Examination is a screening test and the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination will not be counted while determining their final order of merit.

The second stage of the exam is the Mains Exam. The Main Examination consists of written examination with a total of nine papers of conventional essay type, out of which the two language papers are only qualifying in nature. The marks obtained in these two papers will not be counted for ranking. Marks obtained in all the other compulsory papers (Paper I - Paper VII) will be counted for ranking and also to determine who moves on to the third stage. Each of these papers is for 250 marks and the candidates are required to secure minimum marks determined by the commission for each paper.

The third stage is the Interview stage also known as the personality test. This is for 200 marks and with no minimum qualifying marks.

Have a strategy

While there is no single way to prepare for the exam, coming up with a strategy will help a lot. Try following these steps:

Understand the syllabus: The KAS exam is difficult and what makes it difficult is the overwhelming syllabus. The syllabus covers a wide range of topics from the Indian Constitution, history, geography, economy to art and culture with special attention to topics related to Karnataka.

Hence, it is important to thoroughly understand what the syllabus requires and restrict yourself to the specific requirements, as it is easy to get carried away. The syllabus is general in nature as the exam seeks to test a candidate’s general knowledge. Also, buy standard books depending on the subject and your optionals as there is nothing more important than reading from quality material.

Make a timetable for yourself: You may not be able to always dedicate an entire day towards preparation due to work or other commitments, but once you start, it is important to restrict everything else and focus entirely on your preparation. Consistency is what makes the difference and a timetable for yourself will greatly help you in this direction. Sticking to your timetable is the key.

Read newspapers: Your time-table should include time for reading the newspaper. Reading the newspaper regularly will help you understand a wide range of issues and enhance your general awareness. This will help in answering questions in all the three stages of the exam while it is important to read more about state-

related issues.

Mock tests: Many candidates fail to understand the importance of mock tests and practising answer-writing. Mock tests and answer-writing is not to test your level of preparedness before the exam but a part of the preparation itself. It will help you realise what to study or what to exclude.

Coaching: While joining a coaching institute is not particularly necessary, a well-reputed and experienced institute will help you in cutting short the time involved in your preparation. Such institutes will also provide regular material, tests and guidance which will certainly add to your advantage. Those who may not be able to attend a regular institute can consider turning to the internet where many portals regularly provide and update material essential for the exam.

Revision: Since the syllabus is vast and voluminous, one should revise regularly. Making short notes, tables and lists greatly saves time and helps in quick revision before the exam.

Discussion: Discussion is not particularly necessary but discussing what you have learnt with a peer will help you in getting a broader perspective on the subject matter. Such discussions help retain the information.

Sleep, exercise and fun: While the preparation itself is gruesome, one should not forget to have enough sleep, exercise regularly and have some fun along the way. Getting enough sleep is very important as it helps you maintain focus and study for longer hours. The exam requires preparation for weeks and unless you give yourself a break, you will find it difficult to go back to the books every day. So, remember to indulge yourself in some constructive activities.

Give your best until the exams are over but don’t bother about results. No matter what happens, remember to be positive and cheerful. This will help you sail through.

(The writer is with NammaKPSC)