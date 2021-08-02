Interest and passion for subject eventually add value to career

Dear Madam,

I did my Bachelor in Dental Surgery and am working in a clinic. I want to do Masters in Dental Surgery abroad. Please guide me.

Ashish

Dear Ashish,

To get admission in a university for Masters in Dental Surgery, you need to only write the IELTS or TOEFL exam. A couple of years of clinical experience is advised before applying to pursue your masters degree. To be able to practice in another country, you have to write the qualifying exams like ORE (overseas registration exam conducted by the British Dental Council) for UK, ADC (Australian dental examination) for Australia, the licensing exam conducted by the American Dental Association to practice in the US and Canada. Some of the highly ranked dental schools in the United States are the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Columbia University, Boston University, University of California Los Angeles, University of California San Francisco and North Carolina Chapel Hill. In Canada, the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia are the best. In the UK, the University of Manchester, University College London, Queen Mary University, Bristol, Sheffield and Glasgow are well-known for their dental programmes.

Dear Madam,

I am in my final year Pharm D and want to get into a clinical pharmacy residency programme abroad, preferably USA. Please guide me on good universities, entrance exams, scholarships and education loan.

A

Dear A,

University of Illinois Chicago, Johns Hopkins, University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, University of Minnesota, University of California–San Francisco, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor University of Texas—Austin, Ohio State University are among the best in the United States for Pharmacy residency programmes. All these universities offer fellowships. For student loans, you can approach SBI or any other bank you have an account with. Apart from the regular banks, you also have banks like HDFC Credila that help students finance their studies. You can also explore scholarship options in India that fund meritorious students for higher education abroad.

These are: The Lore India Foundation Scholarship Trust, The Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship for Higher Studies, Aga Khan Education Services, Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation and J N Tata Endowment for Higher Education. The exams you have to take are the Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Equivalency Examination (FPGEE) and an English proficiency test like the TOEFL. After Passing FPGEE you have to complete the necessary internship hours. Each state requires a different number of internship hours (between 500 and 1,500) to qualify for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX). After obtaining the necessary internship hours, you must pass the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX) to be able to practice in the United States. It is best to check on individual university portals for their entry requirements. Some of them may accept you with just an English Test.

Dear Madam,

I have completed my BE Information Science and want to pursue MS in an European country. Please guide me on courses and universities.

Sonu J P

Dear Sonu,

German Universities like Dresden University of Technology, Humboldt University of Berlin, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Technical University of Munich and University of Hannover offer a range of courses in information science and technology. You would have to take the GRE test and get a score of over 327. Also take an English test like TOEFL iBT or IELTS. Most public universities in Germany are free for all students.

Dear Madam,

My son is in 12th standard and will appear for JEE in 2022. Please guide me universities/colleges in Europe offering under graduation in engineering, their fees structure, entrance exams, eligibility? Also, which is better: Engineering in India or abroad?

Priya Kaveri

Dear Priya,

Entry requirement to most European countries including the UK is generally just a simple English language test like the IELTS academic. Some of the top German universities would also require the SAT. If your son is keen on Germany, I would advise him to join Goethe Institute and learn German language. It will help clear a couple of levels of the language course. German universities are known for their engineering programmes and getting admission into one of them is highly competitive. He should get 85% and above. As far as the tuition fee is concerned, UK universities will cost you around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh a year depending on the university. German universities are free or charge a nominal amount. Other European countries you could consider are Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark.

Studying abroad comes with its own charm of broadening your horizon, getting out of your comfort zone and moving to a new country, being independent and doing things for yourself, learning about new cultures, living in a multicultural environment and appreciating diversity.

Dear Madam,

I am currently doing BA Psychology, Journalism and English and planning for an MBA in HR either in India or abroad. Is it alright to pursue MBA without any work experience? Please guide me on universities, placements and financial aspects.

A student

Dear Student,

You would need a minimum of three years of work experience to pursue an MBA. I would suggest you do an MSc or MA instead. UK would be a good option as they will accept your three-year degree. Your Masters in the UK will be for one year. Many universities offer placement years for subjects like HR which essentially means you pay tuition fee for year one of your study and the second year is an internship giving you a good window to work options. You can stay back in the country for a couple of years and work. Even during your course, you are allowed to take up part-time jobs. This helps in paying for some of your living expenses. Your expenses for tuition and living expenses will be roughly around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Some of the best schools in the UK for a masters in HR are Leeds, Durham, Warwick, Westminster, Nottingham Trent, Kings College London, University College London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Lancaster.

Dear Madam,

I am interested in pursuing BSc and MSc in biochemistry after 12th standard. Which country is better to pursue the course? Or should I continue in India?

Divya

Dear Divya,

Biochemistry as a subject is much sought after and offers various opportunities. Animal and Plant Biochemistry, Immunology, Genetics, Pharmacology, Enzymology, Molecular Biology, Health Sciences, Veterinary Science, Pharmaceutical & Food Industries, Microbiology, Cell Research, Plant and Agricultural Biotechnology, Forensic Sciences, Nutrition and Biophysics are fields in which you could specialise and pursue a career. If you are good at what you do, jobs will come your way anywhere in the world. Your interest and passion for the subject is what will eventually add value to your work. For a start, focus on your 12th exams. You will need to secure a high percentage in your board exam to get into a reputed university. Clear an English exam like IELTS, TOEFL or PTE. If US is an option, register for and take the SATs. A Bachelors programme is for a tenure of three years in UK and New Zealand while it is for four years in most other countries.

Dear Madam,

I am doing my BCom Honours (general quota) and wish to pursue my masters degree abroad. What are the scholarships available for the same?

Akshatha T

Dear Akshatha,

In all universities abroad, the only quota that works is Merit! Scholarships are offered to students with high academic credentials. Every university offers a range of scholarships for international students. With a three-year Bachelor’s degree like BCom, I suggest you look at countries like the UK, New Zealand and Australia. Their Masters programme is for a duration of one year making it affordable. You are also allowed to work part-time for 20 hours during the week and 40 hours during holidays with your student visa. These countries also offer a stay back option to find work after you complete your education.