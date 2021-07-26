Is a certificate course worth the candle?

The golden embossing, the gilded edges and the impressive calligraphy of a certificate can carry a lot of weight.

Today, whenever you turn pages of a newspaper or scroll through social media accounts, you are inundated with advertisements for a variety of “certificate courses”.

The description is always enticing. It promises you a new career break or assures you of a huge leap in your current career path or perhaps even a fat raise in salary.

What goes without saying is that it almost invariably comes with a big price tag.

It is true that a certificate or a small set of certifications can evoke a response from a potential employer that your traditional degree may not.

Your resume will also look heftier and more complete with the added courses and certifications listed.

But is it worth pursuing a particular certificate course? What are the key questions to ask before signing up and making that investment?

Larger career plan

First, you need to make sure that any certification you choose to pursue is a part of a well-thought-out career plan.

A set of one-off certifications, as alluring as they may look, may not generate the needed value or bump in your career. Even a potential employer is likely to see the added certification as a supplement to your accomplishments and career graph, alongside your academic credentials.

One way to think about it is the idea of “stacking” – piling the relevant certificates on top of the skillsets reflected in the resume. “Having a certification shows that a candidate or current employee is credible, dedicated, and competent. It indicates the individual has invested time and resources into improving their skills within a certain field — a big plus for me,” says Manas Goutham, a technology recruiter for a large global corporation.

Like every other industry, the certification space is a crowded market. It takes a keen eye and some due diligence to check out and understand the depth and credibility of said certificate.

Who is behind the programme? Do they have a track record of high quality courses? Are they recognised by the industry you want to get into? A phone call or two to those in the industry can also prove insightful before the decision.

Your time commitment is a key factor too. When choosing courses, move beyond your initial exuberance to something that touches something you deeply believe in. Whether it is two weeks or two months, you must be sure that your level of enthusiasm remains high to get the desired outcomes — both the learning and the stamp of successful completion.

Course providers have been adapting as well and have made it easier for virtual participation.

At the end of the day any certificate is as good as your ability to make it work for you.

How can you amplify your new badge of honour? Will it enable you to re-start that stalled conversation with an employer or recruiter because she felt there was a gap in your credentials that the certificate now fills?

If you find yourself facing a chasm between you and your next career milestone, the right certificate course can be the bridge to get you to the other side. But do ensure the “certificate bridge” is reliable and sturdy enough to carry you across safely and successfully.

(The author is SVP at Safe Water Network and promotes sustainability efforts globally)